Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dave Richards' WR tiers pinpoint wide receivers to target in all drafts
Tier 1 is seemingly set in stone, but here's how the rest of the WR rankings break down in Fantasy football for 2025
While 2024 was in many ways the Year of the Running Back, wide receivers are still the bedrock of PPR drafts in Fantasy. You should expect to see more receivers drafted in Round 1 of PPR leagues than running backs, as is evidenced by the wide receiver tiers below, while the inverse is true in non-PPR leagues. Obviously, managers need a healthy dose of both in Fantasy football drafts, no matter the format, but how do you know when to dip into one versus the other?
That's where positional tiers come in. When drafting using the tiers below, you can feel confident you'll be able to identify the drop-off point in talent at each position throughout your drafts. That will help you know when it's time to take one of the last receivers in a tier and plan ahead to project whether similar players at a position will be available the next time you pick.
Below, you can find Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers for both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Use them and all of Dave's positional tiers as cheat sheets to help you have success in your Fantasy football drafts in 2025.
Dave's rankings: QB tiers | RB tiers | WR tiers | TE tiers | K/DST tiers
Wide receiver PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
T. Hunter JAC Travis Hunter JAC
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
J. Reed GB Jayden Reed GB
D. Douglas NE Demario Douglas NE
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
L. Burden III CHI Luther Burden III CHI
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
T. Hunter JAC Travis Hunter JAC
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
J. Reed GB Jayden Reed GB
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
D. Douglas NE Demario Douglas NE