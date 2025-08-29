Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Dave Richard's WR tiers provide blueprint for where to draft wide receivers
Tier 1 is seemingly set in stone, but here's how the rest of the WR rankings break down in Fantasy football for 2025
While 2024 was in many ways the Year of the Running Back, wide receivers are still the bedrock of PPR drafts in Fantasy. You should expect to see more receivers drafted in Round 1 of PPR leagues than running backs, as is evidenced by the wide receiver tiers below, while the inverse is true in non-PPR leagues. Obviously, managers need a healthy dose of both in Fantasy football drafts, no matter the format, but how do you know when to dip into one versus the other?
That's where positional tiers come in. When drafting using the tiers below, you can feel confident you'll be able to identify the drop-off point in talent at each position throughout your drafts. That will help you know when it's time to take one of the last receivers in a tier and plan ahead to project whether similar players at a position will be available the next time you pick.
Below, you can find Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers for both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Use them and all of Dave's positional tiers as cheat sheets to help you have success in your Fantasy football drafts in 2025.
Dave's rankings: QB tiers | RB tiers | WR tiers | TE tiers | K/DST tiers
Wide receiver PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
T. Hunter JAC Travis Hunter JAC
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
D. Douglas NE Demario Douglas NE
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
J. Coker CAR Jalen Coker CAR
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
M. Mims DEN Marvin Mims DEN
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
M. Nabers NYG Malik Nabers NYG
B. Thomas Jr. JAC Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
P. Nacua LAR Puka Nacua LAR
L. McConkey LAC Ladd McConkey LAC
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
D. Adams LAR Davante Adams LAR
M. Harrison Jr. ARI Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
T. McMillan CAR Tetairoa McMillan CAR
X. Worthy KC Xavier Worthy KC
D. Metcalf PIT DK Metcalf PIT
G. Pickens DAL George Pickens DAL
R. Pearsall SF Ricky Pearsall SF
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
E. Egbuka TB Emeka Egbuka TB
C. Ridley TEN Calvin Ridley TEN
M. Golden GB Matthew Golden GB
J. Jeudy CLE Jerry Jeudy CLE
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
R. Rice KC Rashee Rice KC
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
T. Hunter JAC Travis Hunter JAC
K. Coleman BUF Keon Coleman BUF
R. Odunze CHI Rome Odunze CHI
S. Diggs NE Stefon Diggs NE
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
D. Samuel WAS Deebo Samuel WAS
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Kupp SEA Cooper Kupp SEA
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
D. Mooney ATL Darnell Mooney ATL
C. Kirk HOU Christian Kirk HOU
J. Jennings SF Jauan Jennings SF
R. Shaheed NO Rashid Shaheed NO
J. Downs IND Josh Downs IND
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
K. Shakir BUF Khalil Shakir BUF
M. Mims DEN Marvin Mims DEN
J. Coker CAR Jalen Coker CAR
C. Tillman CLE Cedric Tillman CLE
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
J. Higgins HOU Jayden Higgins HOU