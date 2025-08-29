While 2024 was in many ways the Year of the Running Back, wide receivers are still the bedrock of PPR drafts in Fantasy. You should expect to see more receivers drafted in Round 1 of PPR leagues than running backs, as is evidenced by the wide receiver tiers below, while the inverse is true in non-PPR leagues. Obviously, managers need a healthy dose of both in Fantasy football drafts, no matter the format, but how do you know when to dip into one versus the other?

That's where positional tiers come in. When drafting using the tiers below, you can feel confident you'll be able to identify the drop-off point in talent at each position throughout your drafts. That will help you know when it's time to take one of the last receivers in a tier and plan ahead to project whether similar players at a position will be available the next time you pick.

Below, you can find Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers for both PPR and non-PPR leagues. Use them and all of Dave's positional tiers as cheat sheets to help you have success in your Fantasy football drafts in 2025.

Wide receiver PPR tiers

Wide receiver non-PPR tiers