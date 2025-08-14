Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Running back tiers show where to draft each RB in PPR and non-PPR scoring
Dave's tier-based rankings provide a draft day blueprint for how to draft running backs in multiple formats
One of the great things about Fantasy football drafts is that every flavor of strategy can come into play depending both on the format of the league and the unique way each draft unfolds and shrinks the player pool pick by pick. As we've talked about in the past, you can have a successful draft whether you go Zero RB, Hero RB or RB Heavy early. But how do you determine which strategy makes the most sense as your draft unfolds? That's where our positional tiers come in.
Positional tiers are Fantasy football rankings broken into groups of players with similar value, and using them in your draft allows you to track where the gaps exist between the best players available at each position and the next tier, allowing you to make quick decisions about who to draft when you're on the clock. For example, if you're picking near the end of Round 2 and see one running back remaining from Tier 2 below but three or four WRs left in a similar tier, it would make sense to take the running back even if in a bubble he's ranked behind the best WR available, because you can feel good about landing a similarly-valued receiver in the following round. This in particular helps know when to take the plunge on a quarterback or tight end as those player pools start to thin out.
Check below for Dave Richard's running back tiers in both PPR and non-PPR formats.
Running back PPR tiers
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
I. Guerendo SF Isaac Guerendo SF
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Wright MIA Jaylen Wright MIA
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
K. Mitchell BAL Keaton Mitchell BAL
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
R. Mostert LV Raheem Mostert LV
M. Lloyd GB MarShawn Lloyd GB
J. Hunter LAR Jarquez Hunter LAR
Running back non-PPR tiers
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
I. Guerendo SF Isaac Guerendo SF
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Wright MIA Jaylen Wright MIA
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
K. Mitchell BAL Keaton Mitchell BAL
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
R. Mostert LV Raheem Mostert LV
M. Lloyd GB MarShawn Lloyd GB
J. Hunter LAR Jarquez Hunter LAR