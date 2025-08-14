jordan-love-cbs-4.jpg
One of the great things about Fantasy football drafts is that every flavor of strategy can come into play depending both on the format of the league and the unique way each draft unfolds and shrinks the player pool pick by pick. As we've talked about in the past, you can have a successful draft whether you go Zero RB, Hero RB or RB Heavy early. But how do you determine which strategy makes the most sense as your draft unfolds? That's where our positional tiers come in.

Positional tiers are Fantasy football rankings broken into groups of players with similar value, and using them in your draft allows you to track where the gaps exist between the best players available at each position and the next tier, allowing you to make quick decisions about who to draft when you're on the clock. For example, if you're picking near the end of Round 2 and see one running back remaining from Tier 2 below but three or four WRs left in a similar tier, it would make sense to take the running back even if in a bubble he's ranked behind the best WR available, because you can feel good about landing a similarly-valued receiver in the following round. This in particular helps know when to take the plunge on a quarterback or tight end as those player pools start to thin out.

Check below for Dave Richard's running back tiers in both PPR and non-PPR formats.

Running back PPR tiers

Round 1
Tier 1
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
C. McCaffrey SF Christian McCaffrey SF
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
Round 2
Tier 2
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
Rounds 3-4
Tier 3
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
Rounds 5-6
Tier 4
R. Harvey DEN RJ Harvey DEN
T. Henderson NE TreVeyon Henderson NE
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
Round 7
Tier 5
J. Mixon HOU Joe Mixon HOU
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
Rounds 8-9
Tier 6
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
R. Stevenson NE Rhamondre Stevenson NE
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
Round 10
Lottery Tickets
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
Round 11+
Fantasy Backups
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
I. Guerendo SF Isaac Guerendo SF
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
R. Davis BUF Ray Davis BUF
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Wright MIA Jaylen Wright MIA
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
K. Mitchell BAL Keaton Mitchell BAL
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
R. Mostert LV Raheem Mostert LV
M. Lloyd GB MarShawn Lloyd GB
J. Hunter LAR Jarquez Hunter LAR

Running back non-PPR tiers

Round 1
Tier 1
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
D. Henry BAL Derrick Henry BAL
C. McCaffrey SF Christian McCaffrey SF
S. Barkley PHI Saquon Barkley PHI
D. Achane MIA De'Von Achane MIA
A. Jeanty LV Ashton Jeanty LV
Round 2
Tier 2
J. Jacobs GB Josh Jacobs GB
C. Brown CIN Chase Brown CIN
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
B. Irving TB Bucky Irving TB
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
Rounds 3-4
Tier 3
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
O. Hampton LAC Omarion Hampton LAC
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
C. Hubbard CAR Chuba Hubbard CAR
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
Rounds 5-6
Tier 4
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
R. Harvey DEN RJ Harvey DEN
T. Henderson NE TreVeyon Henderson NE
T. Pollard TEN Tony Pollard TEN
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
D. Swift CHI D'Andre Swift CHI
Round 7
Tier 5
J. Mixon HOU Joe Mixon HOU
A. Jones MIN Aaron Jones MIN
K. Johnson PIT Kaleb Johnson PIT
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
Rounds 8-9
Tier 6
T. Tracy Jr. NYG Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
J. Mason MIN Jordan Mason MIN
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
R. Stevenson NE Rhamondre Stevenson NE
Rounds 10
Lottery Tickets
J. Williams DAL Javonte Williams DAL
J. Ford CLE Jerome Ford CLE
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
B. Allen NYJ Braelon Allen NYJ
N. Harris LAC Najee Harris LAC
B. Tuten JAC Bhayshul Tuten JAC
J. Blue DAL Jaydon Blue DAL
Round 11+
Backups
J. Dobbins DEN J.K. Dobbins DEN
T. Benson ARI Trey Benson ARI
I. Guerendo SF Isaac Guerendo SF
Q. Judkins CLE Quinshon Judkins CLE
C. Skattebo NYG Cam Skattebo NYG
A. Ekeler WAS Austin Ekeler WAS
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
R. Davis BUF Ray Davis BUF
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
N. Chubb HOU Nick Chubb HOU
J. Wright MIA Jaylen Wright MIA
D. Sampson CLE Dylan Sampson CLE
W. Shipley PHI Will Shipley PHI
K. Mitchell BAL Keaton Mitchell BAL
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
R. Mostert LV Raheem Mostert LV
M. Lloyd GB MarShawn Lloyd GB
J. Hunter LAR Jarquez Hunter LAR