The San Francisco 49ers had an unexpected leading rusher last season, as Christian McCaffrey only played in four games and primary backup Elijah Mitchell suffered a season-ending injury. Jordan Mason was elevated to the top of the depth chart, and he wound up being a Fantasy football sleeper. Mason had 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns, flashing big-play potential. He was traded to Minnesota in the offseason, joining Aaron Jones in the backfield.

Paying attention to depth charts can be an important component of building a Fantasy football strategy. Which roster changes have created undervalued players who you should be adding to your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman was a breakout in 2023 with over 1,100 yards as he was targeted more than 150 times. He took a step back last season as he dealt with poor quarterback play and a back injury.

The Colts have by no means fully solved their quarterback issue, but there's at least some optimism that Daniel Jones can bring more stability for the receivers than Anthony Richardson and others have been able to in recent years. The model is projecting a another forward for Pittman, who is a value at his 10th-round ADP since he is ranked ahead of players such as Deebo Samuel and Emeka Egbuka.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey. After beginning his career as a quarterback at Virginia, Harvey transferred to UCF in 2020 and made the move to running back. After a slow start, Harvey developed into one of the most dynamic all-purpose backs in the country by the team he left UCF.

In three seasons with the Knights, Harvey racked up 3,792 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, while also catching 61 passes for 720 yards and four more scores. His strong showing at the NFL Combine helped boost his draft stock, leading to a second-round selection by the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. With J.K. Dobbins having a history of being injury prone, Harvey is expected to see significant playing time and fill the Alvin Kamara role in Sean Payton's offense. The model projects him as a top-25 Fantasy running back as a rookie.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Ridley missed the 2022 season due to a gambling suspension, but he has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since returning. He finished with 1,017 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year, despite dealing with mediocre quarterback play.

He could take a step forward with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm, but his current ADP is relying too heavily on that outcome. The Titans also added Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to their roster this offseason, and there may be continuity issues with the offensive line with just one returnee starting in the same spot as last year. SportsLine's model has Ridley ranked behind receivers like Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers and Jerry Jeudy, who are all available later in most Fantasy drafts.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance?