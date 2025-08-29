The NFL has clearly evolved into a league that hinges on the passing game, but it's running backs who dominate the early rounds of Fantasy football drafts. In 12-team leagues, running backs occupy eight of the first round picks, per 2025 Fantasy football ADP, with four wideouts to spare. But things get flipped in the second round, with eight receivers being selected there on average. However, that doesn't mean one has to stick to the script as nothing's stopping you from selecting a quarterback, or even a tight end, very early in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

There's no singular Fantasy football 2025 strategy that will guarantee success as sometimes different approaches work in different seasons. Your league type, size and scoring format should also dictate what type of 2025 Fantasy football advice you should seek out.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. The 29-year-old is coming off the best per-game season of his career, finishing as the TE4 in Fantasy points per game. He missed seven games with hamstring and ankle issues, which have kept him under the radar heading into the 2025 season.

Njoku ranked fifth in target share and seventh in receiving yards per game among 47 qualified tight ends, per Fantasy Points Data. He was the TE2 in PPR Fantasy points per game in five appearances with quarterback Joe Flacco in 2023, and Flacco is set to be the starter in Cleveland this season.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh let starter Najee Harris walk in free agency and then drafted Johnson in the third round to pair him with Jaylen Warren. Johnson was an All-American at Iowa last year as he led the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,537), rushing scores (21) and total touchdowns (23). His 6.4 yards per carry was the second-most in the conference as he had over 90 scrimmage yards in 11 of 12 games last season.

At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Johnson is built similarly to Harris, but provides more burst. That was evident when he averaged 7.0 yards per carry on outside zone runs last year, and the Steelers just happened to have the fifth-most outside zone plays in the NFL in 2024. He's a better schematic fit than Harris and will push Warren for touches right away.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Ridley missed the 2022 season due to a gambling suspension, but he has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since returning. He finished with 1,017 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year, despite dealing with mediocre quarterback play.

He could take a step forward with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm, but his current ADP is relying too heavily on that outcome. The Titans also added Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to their roster this offseason, and there may be continuity issues with the offensive line with just one returnee starting in the same spot as last year.

