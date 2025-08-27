With NFL training camps wrapping up and rosters cut down, the time is now for Fantasy football managers to finalize their 2025 fantasy football draft strategy. Rookies always come with a mix of risk and reward -- and this will once again be the case in 2025. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren are already generating buzz, climbing early 2025 fantasy Football rankings as potential sleepers or breakout picks.

Other rookie names to monitor include Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way talent Travis Hunter, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka. Will one of these first-year professionals rise as a Fantasy star, or could they fall short of expectations on draft day and end up on the list of 2025 fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. Despite being the RB2 on Seattle's depth chart, the model views Charbonnet as a top 30 Fantasy football running back, in part due to the starter's inability to play a full season. Kenneth Walker III has missed at least two games in all three of his NFL seasons, including missing six games last year. Charbonnet played at least 75% of snaps in all six games Walker missed last season, and averaged 100.3 total yards per game during those contests.

Whether you draft Walker or not, Charbonnet is a valuable top 30 running back because history shows he'll get opportunities and that he'll produce when given those chances. The third-year running back had nine touchdowns last season, including three in games Walker played, so he has a role even with Walker on the field. The Seahawks didn't make any significant running back signings and waited until the seventh round in the 2025 NFL Draft to select one, so there shouldn't be any significant challengers to Walker and Charbonnet for touches. When Walker's sidelined, Charbonnet becomes a must-start and given his ADP, the model views Charbonnet as a viable 2025 Fantasy football sleeper. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey. After beginning his career as a quarterback at Virginia, Harvey transferred to UCF in 2020 and made the move to running back. After a slow start, Harvey developed into one of the most dynamic all-purpose backs in the country by the team he left UCF.

In three seasons with the Knights, Harvey racked up 3,792 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, while also catching 61 passes for 720 yards and four more scores. His strong showing at the NFL Combine helped boost his draft stock, leading to a second-round selection by the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft. With J.K. Dobbins having a history of being injury prone, Harvey is expected to see significant playing time and fill the Alvin Kamara role in Sean Payton's offense. The model projects him as a top-25 Fantasy running back as a rookie. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Wilson posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career despite spotty quarterback play in New York, with Zach Wilson struggling and Aaron Rodgers failing to live up to expectations at an advanced age. Now he'll be reunited with former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields and there's at least some optimism for their chemistry to help improve Wilson's production.

However, Fields-led offenses in Chicago and Pittsburgh haven't exactly been high-flying. As a starter, he has averaged just 175.2 passing yards per game during his career and in the only season where he started at least 15 games, Cole Kmet led the Bears in catches (50), yards (544) and touchdowns (7). Fields should elevate the New York running game and Wilson will be his favorite target, but the model expects passing volume to be down and lists him as its WR25 despite the fact that he's been the 15th receiver off the board on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

