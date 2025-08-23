The Jets' latest starting quarterback they hope will lead them to end the longest postseason drought in sports isn't a sure-fire Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers, but this quarterback is far more appealing for Fantasy football players. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract this offseason and given his dual-threat ability, Fields has been a top quarterback in Fantasy football when on the field. Although the Jets have Tyrod Taylor as well, reports are they are all-in on Fields to start, so with the clear road to playing time, how high should Fields be in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Fields was QB6 in Fantasy football over his first six weeks with the Steelers before being benched for Russell Wilson last season. He was QB12 and QB6 on a points per game basis in his prior two years, so could Fields be a quarterback worth taking before established passers like Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert or Brock Purdy in 2025 Fantasy football drafts? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Charbonnet has split the workload in Seattle with Kenneth Walker III over his first two seasons and that will likely be the case again in 2025. However, Walker missed six games last season and has 10 absences now in his three-year career while Charbonnet has only missed one contest in his two seasons.

He also became Seattle's favored option on the goal line last year, carrying 135 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 340 yards and a score. Zero fumbles over 318 career NFL touches are also an indicator of Charbonnet's reliability and the model is banking on that steadiness earning him more opportunities. It ranks Charbonnet ahead of Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who are both going at least 35 picks earlier than him in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton led the ACC in rushing as a sophomore and a junior before declaring for the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,660 yards last season. He also had 15 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. Hampton added 38 receptions for 373 yards as a junior as a versatile running back heading to an offense that loves to run the football.

The combination of head coach Jim Harbaugh with offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a running back's dream as the two have emphasized a balanced offense throughout their coaching careers. The Chargers had the 10th-highest run-play percentage (44.9%), one of the few teams in the top 10 without a strong running quarterback. The Chargers signed veteran Najee Harris this offseason, so Hampton will have some competition, but the model likes Hampton's chances to emerge at some point this season to be a viable option out of the backfield in his rookie season for 2025 Fantasy football lineups. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists A.J. Brown as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Brown's total yards and yards per game have decreased in each of the last two seasons, and although he's still one of the better receivers in the NFL, the SportsLine model doesn't project him to finish at his current ADP. The model barely has Brown inside its top 15 receivers, yet, he's going as one of the first 10 receivers off the board in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Given his declining statistics in recent seasons, the model is fading Brown, given his ADP.

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now the Saints' head coach, and Moore was replaced by Kevin Patullo, a first-time offensive coordinator. Patullo has been on the Philadelphia staff since 2021, but it's a significantly different challenge being the one calling the plays. The Eagles' run to winning the Super Bowl last year actually adds to the concern about Brown at his ADP as, despite winning the Lombardi Trophy, Brown was barely utilized in the postseason. He averaged three receptions and 40.8 yards over four postseason games in a reduced role, plus there's always the possibility of a Super Bowl hangover. Brown's name appeal is boosting his ADP in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, but the model doesn't see value in the price for the 28-year-old receiver. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill.

