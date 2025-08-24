After years of withstanding violent contact, running backs generally tend to fall off in their 30s, and older running backs are often treated as pariahs both by NFL executives and Fantasy football managers. However, Derrick Henry breaks the mold as a powerful 250-pound back with breakaway speed, and his age-30 season yielded one of the best years of his career. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, while adding 19 catches for 194 yards and two more scores to finish as RB4 in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Charbonnet has split the workload in Seattle with Kenneth Walker III over his first two seasons and that will likely be the case again in 2025. However, Walker missed six games last season and has 10 absences now in his three-year career while Charbonnet has only missed one contest in his two seasons.

He also became Seattle's favored option on the goal line last year, carrying 135 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 340 yards and a score. Zero fumbles over 318 career NFL touches are also an indicator of Charbonnet's reliability and the model is banking on that steadiness earning him more opportunities. It ranks Charbonnet ahead of Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who are both going at least 35 picks earlier than him in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton led the ACC in rushing as a sophomore and a junior before declaring for the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,660 yards last season. He also had 15 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. Hampton added 38 receptions for 373 yards as a junior as a versatile running back heading to an offense that loves to run the football.

The combination of head coach Jim Harbaugh with offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a running back's dream as the two have emphasized a balanced offense throughout their coaching careers. The Chargers had the 10th-highest run-play percentage (44.9%), one of the few teams in the top 10 without a strong running quarterback. The Chargers signed veteran Najee Harris this offseason, so Hampton will have some competition, but the model likes Hampton's chances to emerge at some point this season to be a viable option out of the backfield in his rookie season for 2025 Fantasy football lineups. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The 2021 NFL rushing champion failed to reach 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 because he missed 13 games combined in those two seasons. In 2024, he had a bounce-back campaign where he rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he missed three more games in the process.

Perhaps even more concerning, Taylor only caught 18 passes for 136 yards, and that lack of involvement in the passing attack is a major concern in an era where most leagues are using some form of PPR format. Both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are bigger, more mobile quarterbacks as well, which could cut into Taylor's workload in goal-to-go situations. These are all reasons why the model ranks Taylor behind backs like Kenneth Walker III and Aaron Jones that are available at least two rounds later on average. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

