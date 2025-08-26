Identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be a top priority during 2025 Fantasy football draft season, and having a trustworthy set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings is a must. The mots recent 2025 Fantasy football ADP data suggests that there could be over 10 wide receivers selected over the first 30 picks, and building depth at the position could be a challenge this draft season. If you don't select multiple WRs in the first 6-7, rounds or have an incredible hit rate on late-round receivers, you might find yourself in a difficult position this season.

So where exactly should you be targeting superstars coming off injury-plagued seasons like Nico Collins and Puka Nacua, and rookie wideouts like Matthew Golden and Tetairoa McMillan? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 16-year veteran is coming off a QB19 finish in Fantasy scoring, but he was the QB11 before tailing off at the end of the year. Stafford finished with 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, so he still offers elite passing numbers despite his lack of rushing upside.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is no longer part of the offense, but he was replaced by star veteran Davante Adams. He joins wideout Puka Nacua and tight end Tyler Higbee to create an elite supporting cast for Stafford. The model has Stafford ranked ahead of quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Michael Penix Jr., who are both being drafted before the veteran in current ADP data.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty joins Las Vegas after a standout college career at Boise State, where he amassed over 1,800 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. Known for his exceptional balance, tackle-breaking ability, and reliable hands as a pass-catcher, Jeanty brings a versatile, three-down skill set to the pro level.

He's expected to be the focal point of the Raiders' ground game from Day 1 and could flourish under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a strong track record of getting the most out of explosive running backs. First-year head coach Pete Carroll is also known for emphasizing the run, making Jeanty's situation even more appealing. With his all-around ability and favorable offensive scheme, Jeanty has the potential to be a Fantasy football gamechanger right out of the gate.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Wilson posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career despite spotty quarterback play in New York, with Zach Wilson struggling and Aaron Rodgers failing to live up to expectations at an advanced age. Now he'll be reunited with former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields and there's at least some optimism for their chemistry to help improve Wilson's production.

However, Fields-led offenses in Chicago and Pittsburgh haven't exactly been high-flying. As a starter, he has averaged just 175.2 passing yards per game during his career and in the only season where he started at least 15 games, Cole Kmet led the Bears in catches (50), yards (544) and touchdowns (7). Fields should elevate the New York running game and Wilson will be his favorite target, but the model expects passing volume to be down and lists him as its WR25 despite the fact that he's been the 15th receiver off the board on average.

