Ashton Jeanty became the seventh running back since 2015 to be selected within the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft when the Las Vegas Raiders selected the former Boise State stud with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Four of the previous six running backs selected in the top 10 rushed for more than 1,000 yards in their rookie seasons, and all six were key contributors after their teams invested high draft capital in the position. Jeanty will be an early selection in 2025 Fantasy football drafts after rushing for 2,601 yards at Boise State last season, but exactly how high should he be in your 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Elite running back prospects typically translate quickly into the NFL, as seen with recent stud ball carriers like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley. Is Jeanty next in the line of game-changing running backs at a position that, despite being undervalued in some NFL circles, remains a crucial position for Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Charbonnet has split the workload in Seattle with Kenneth Walker III over his first two seasons and that will likely be the case again in 2025. However, Walker missed six games last season and has 10 absences now in his three-year career while Charbonnet has only missed one contest in his two seasons.

He also became Seattle's favored option on the goal line last year, carrying 135 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 42 receptions for 340 yards and a score. Zero fumbles over 318 career NFL touches are also an indicator of Charbonnet's reliability and the model is banking on that steadiness earning him more opportunities. It ranks Charbonnet ahead of Jaylen Warren and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who are both going at least 35 picks earlier than him in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton led the ACC in rushing as a sophomore and a junior before declaring for the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,660 yards last season. He also had 15 rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. Hampton added 38 receptions for 373 yards as a junior as a versatile running back heading to an offense that loves to run the football.

The combination of head coach Jim Harbaugh with offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a running back's dream as the two have emphasized a balanced offense throughout their coaching careers. The Chargers had the 10th-highest run-play percentage (44.9%), one of the few teams in the top 10 without a strong running quarterback. The Chargers signed veteran Najee Harris this offseason, so Hampton will have some competition, but the model likes Hampton's chances to emerge at some point this season to be a viable option out of the backfield in his rookie season for 2025 Fantasy football lineups. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The former No. 3 overall pick finally realized his potential in Minnesota, posting career highs across the board and finishing as the QB9 in Fantasy points last year. However, the old Darnold appeared over the Vikings' last two games in which he led just one scoring drive across 21 possessions and had twice as many turnovers as touchdowns. He then signed with Seattle in the offseason -- his fifth team in six seasons -- as he'll replace Geno Smith.

But Smith isn't the only now-former Seahawk as the team also lost DK. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They're replaced with Cooper Kupp, who struggles to stay healthy, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who lacked consistency even when Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes were throwing him passes. Darnold is also away from quarterback guru, Kevin O'Connell, and will now play for a defensive head coach in Mike Macdonald. Add in that there's no Justin Jefferson out wide any longer, and you can see why the model has Darnold falling precipitously in Fantasy, compared to last year, and ranks him even behind Michael Penix Jr. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.