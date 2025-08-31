The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing rosters in the NFL heading into the season, and there could be multiple Fantasy football stacks worth building from Chicago's roster. Quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to take another step forward, while DJ Moore and Rome Odunze headline the wide receiver group. Luther Burden III is listed third on the depth chart after getting drafted in April. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC member who ranked ninth in the FBS in receiving yards in 2023.

Burden is a dangerous player after the catch and rarely drops passes, giving him a path to carving out a meaningful role this season. Is he one of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts you should target with your 2025 Fantasy football lineups? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. He's produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and in four seasons with the Cardinals he's racked up 4,922 scrimmage yards while scoring 44 touchdowns despite missing 11 games. However, he's still only the 20th running back off the board on average so far this season.

Now the entire Arizona offensive unit is back after a season where the Cardinals ranked a respectable 12th in scoring and 11th in total offense. The continued development of Marvin Harrison Jr. and continuity both stand to benefit Conner, which is why the model ranks him as a top-15 running back for 2025. It also ranks Conner ahead of James Cook and Jonathan Taylor, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado, racking up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. Jacksonville traded up to draft him at No. 2 overall, so he will be a focal point for the Jaguars in 2025.

He has a chance to start alongside wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense. Coen's top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, were target hogs when they were both healthy. Hunter and Thomas could wind up in a similar situation, and the model has Hunter listed as one of its Fantasy football breakouts. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as one of its biggest Fantasy football busts. Waddle broke out as WR8 in 2022, he led all wide receivers in yards per catch and yards per target. He's been a top-24 wide receiver per game in three of his first four NFL seasons, but Miami's offense features a plethora of weapons that eat into Waddle's Fantasy production.

The Dolphins feature Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jonnu Smith in the passing game, and Waddle's target per route run rate declined sharply to 17.4% in 2024. In addition, Waddle is coming off his worst season as a pro, having failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career. The model ranks Waddle behind receivers like Darnell Mooney, Travis Hunter and Jauan Jennings, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.