Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is a former No. 1 overall pick, so the fact that he's turned into a productive Fantasy football quarterback isn't entirely a surprise. However, when you consider that he was in his late-20s and was playing for his fourth team by the time he arrived at that point, the journey certainly qualifies as unexpected. Mayfield was QB3 in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last season after throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding 378 yards and three touchdowns on the ground (all setting or tying career-highs) and has been the seventh quarterback off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

So can Mayfield continue to produce like an upper-echelon quarterback, and who are some of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of this draft season?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals running back James Conner. He's produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and in four seasons with the Cardinals he's racked up 4,922 scrimmage yards while scoring 44 touchdowns despite missing 11 games. However, he's still only the 20th running back off the board on average so far this season.

Now the entire Arizona offensive unit is back after a season where the Cardinals ranked a respectable 12th in scoring and 11th in total offense. The continued development of Marvin Harrison Jr. and continuity both stand to benefit Conner, which is why the model ranks him as a top-15 running back for 2025. It also ranks Conner ahead of James Cook and Jonathan Taylor, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Bears receiver Rome Odunze. Drafted No. 9 overall in 2024, Odunze disappointed as rookie with a stat line of 54-734-3. He was a clear third in the Bears' pecking order, but with Keenan Allen's departure, Odunze moves up a spot. He did excel in one aspect and that's getting downfield as his average depth of target of 13.9 yards was second-best in the NFL amongst those with 50-plus receptions.

Part of Odunze's underwhelming stats came from a disjointed Bears offense, but that should be improved with Ben Johnson's arrival and Caleb Williams having a year under his belt. Odunze was targeted 15 times in the endzone in 2024, which was seventh-most in the NFL, despite him ranking 37th in total targets, so Williams clearly likes him in that all-important area. The biggest progression in an NFL player's career is often between his first and second seasons, so this combo of factors makes Odunze a 2025 Fantasy football breakout candidate.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as one of its biggest Fantasy football busts. Waddle broke out as WR8 in 2022, he led all wide receivers in yards per catch and yards per target. He's been a top-24 wide receiver per game in three of his first four NFL seasons, but Miami's offense features a plethora of weapons that eat into Waddle's Fantasy production.

The Dolphins feature Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jonnu Smith in the passing game, and Waddle's target per route run rate declined sharply to 17.4% in 2024. In addition, Waddle is coming off his worst season as a pro, having failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career. The model ranks Waddle behind receivers like Darnell Mooney, Travis Hunter and Jauan Jennings, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

