The 2025 NFL schedule has been released and owners are already thinking about their upcoming 2025 Fantasy football draft prep and potential roster construction. After months of speculation, wide receiver George Pickens was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys following the 2025 NFL Draft. Pickens has racked up 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons, and now he'll join a talented Cowboys offense featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. How will Pickens' presence affect the likes of Lamb, who finished last season with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns? Those are the sorts of questions you should ask as you develop your 2025 Fantasy football strategy.

A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings are a critical tool in extracting value out of your 2025 Fantasy football picks. They can also help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts and Fantasy football busts that could define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. After breaking the NFL Combine record with a blazing 4.21-second 40-yard dash, the Chiefs traded up to land him with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy proved to be a perfect fit in Andy Reid's offense, with Kansas City leveraging his elite speed in multiple ways throughout his rookie season.

Worthy finished his rookie season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding 104 rushing yards and three scores on 20 carries. His role grew steadily, culminating in 31 targets over the final three regular-season games. He then exploded in the postseason, recording 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns across three games. Worthy's versatility and game-breaking speed made him a constant big-play threat, and he quickly earned the trust of Patrick Mahomes as a reliable target in high-pressure situations. Now, heading into the 2025 season, SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty enters the NFL following one of the most dominant college football seasons by a running back in recent history in which he totaled over 1,800 yards and scored 19 touchdowns at Boise State. Jeanty brings true three-down versatility to the Raiders' backfield and solidifies a position that has been in flux for the Raiders since the departure of Josh Jacobs.

Expected to lead Las Vegas' rushing attack starting in Week 1, Jeanty is in a prime position to succeed under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a track record of getting the most out of explosive backs. First-year head coach Pete Carroll also prioritizes a strong ground game, setting Jeanty up for immediate Fantasy relevance. With the talent and opportunity to make an early impact, Jeanty could emerge as a Week 1 difference-maker. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Herbert burst onto the scene as a rookie, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season, but has seen his passing numbers dip dramatically in recent years.

Last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for only 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the QB13 overall in his first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Herbert hasn't finished as a top 10 fantasy QB in each of the last three seasons, and SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Herbert to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.