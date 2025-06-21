Young Fantasy football breakouts like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jayden Daniels and Brian Thomas Jr. were among the highest-percentage players on championship-winning teams and were available with later Fantasy football picks. The later the round, the greater the value, so who are some 2025 Fantasy football breakouts you should target during your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep? Marvin Harrison Jr. was going in the first or second rounds last year, but he had a disappointing rookie season with 885 yards and eight touchdowns to finish as the WR26 overall despite playing all 17 games. How high should Harrison be in the 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings after an underwhelming rookie campaign?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The 31-year-old only played eight games last year due to a season-ending hamstring injury, but when he takes the field this year, he'll have a game-changing new weapon to go alongside arguably the most talented receiver in the NFL. The Cowboys traded for George Pickens from the Steelers and Pickens has a big-play ability that could pair well with Prescott running alongside CeeDee Lamb, who will always demand additional defensive attention. Prescott was QB3 in Fantasy football in 2023 despite Lamb being the only Dallas wide receiver to reach 700 yards.

He was QB7 in Fantasy football in 2021, as he's been a consistent top Fantasy football quarterback option when healthy. Health has been the biggest concern though, as he's failed to complete three of his last five seasons. That injury risk has been built into his ADP, and the model has Prescott as a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback this season. He is currently being drafted outside the top 10 at his position and given his recent injuries and potential name fatigue, that's a trend that could continue.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. Jacksonville hasn't made any official declarations on whether Hunter will focus on one position or continue playing two ways like he did at Colorado, but wide receiver certainly seems like a pressing need for the Jaguars. Brian Thomas Jr. is the only player on the roster who registered more than 32 receptions last season and veterans Dyami Brown and Parker Washington are ancillary targets at best.

Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns despite routinely playing well over 100 snaps per game on both sides of the ball. The Heisman Trophy winner has elite body control and a healthy Trevor Lawrence should provide a significant boost to a Jacksonville offense that struggled in 2024. The model ranks Hunter ahead of established veterans like Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman Jr.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Herbert burst onto the scene as a rookie, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes in his second season, but has seen his passing numbers dip dramatically in recent years.

Last season, Herbert completed 65.9% of his passes for only 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was the QB13 overall in his first season under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Herbert hasn't finished as a top 10 fantasy QB in each of the last three seasons, and SportsLine's model expects that trend to continue in 2025.

