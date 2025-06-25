The new NFL season is just months away, and savvy owners are already starting their 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. Evaluating how players performed in 2024 compared to 2023 is one way to start building a 2025 Fantasy football strategy. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a major step back last season, with his yardage dropping from 1,799 to 959 and his touchdowns falling from 13 to six. Hill played every game last season, so he was one of the Fantasy football busts due to production rather than injury. Hill's 2025 Fantasy football ADP has dipped significantly, but he will still be a key factor for teams in every league. Should you include him in your 2025 Fantasy football picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The 31-year-old only played eight games last year due to a season-ending hamstring injury, but when he takes the field this year, he'll have a game-changing new weapon to go alongside arguably the most talented receiver in the NFL. The Cowboys traded for George Pickens from the Steelers and Pickens has a big-play ability that could pair well with Prescott running alongside CeeDee Lamb, who will always demand additional defensive attention. Prescott was QB3 in Fantasy football in 2023 despite Lamb being the only Dallas wide receiver to reach 700 yards.

He was QB7 in Fantasy football in 2021, as he's been a consistent top Fantasy football quarterback option when healthy. Health has been the biggest concern though, as he's failed to complete three of his last five seasons. That injury risk has been built into his ADP, and the model has Prescott as a top-10 Fantasy football quarterback this season. He is currently being drafted outside the top 10 at his position and given his recent injuries and potential name fatigue, that's a trend that could continue.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby. While he is not expected to enter the season as the starter, he should get plenty of opportunities behind Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby finished last year with five straight games with at least 10 carries, which is a good sign for a potential workload increase.

He tallied 766 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns as the RB40 in Fantasy points per game. Bigsby was not heavily involved in the passing game (12 targets), but he has shown he can manufacture Fantasy production with his legs. Given how he finished last season, the model expects a true breakout season for Jacksonville's third-year running back. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints receiver Chris Olave as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career, Olave's production fell sharply in 2024 due to injuries. He was limited to just 400 receiving yards over eight games after suffering two concussions. This comes on the heels of Olave sustaining concussions in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Compounding matters is the uncertainty at quarterback in New Orleans. With Derek Carr no longer on the roster, the team lacks a proven starter, and whoever wins the job is likely to be a downgrade from Carr's steady presence. New head coach Kellen Moore may lean more on the run game in his first season on the job, as his offense in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles led the league in rushing attempts and ranked last in pass attempts. Because of this, the model projects a significant decline for Olave, who finished as a top-25 Fantasy receiver in each of his first two seasons. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

