Running backs rely heavily on touchdowns for Fantasy football production, with the top eight PPR running backs last year also making up the position's top eight touchdown scorers. It can be difficult to predict touchdowns when building a Fantasy football strategy, though. Out of 12 running backs who scored double-digit touchdowns in 2023, only seven of them repeated that performance in 2024. Ravens running back Derrick Henry remains one of the top players at his position, leading the league in touchdowns (22) within three yards of the goal line since 2022.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Austin Ekeler. The 30-year-old is being overlooked in Fantasy drafts due to Washington's crowded backfield, which includes Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. However, Ekeler was productive when healthy last year, scoring double-digit PPR points in eight out of his 12 games.

He had 134 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns in two games when Robinson was sidelined with a hamstring injury, showing that he still has a high ceiling. Another injury to Robinson could open the door for a return to RB1 status for Ekeler. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of running backs like J.K. Dobbins and Quinshon Judkins, who are both going off the board before Ekeler in consensus ADP data. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty enters the NFL following a dominant final season at Boise State, where he totaled over 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. A true three-down back, Jeanty combines elite balance, tackle-breaking strength and proven pass-catching ability, hauling in over 40 receptions in 2024. His all-around skill set made him one of college football's most versatile offensive weapons and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to be the focal point of the Raiders' ground game from Day 1. He lands in an ideal situation under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a track record of maximizing dynamic running backs, and head coach Pete Carroll, who favors a run-heavy philosophy. With a strong supporting scheme and immediate opportunity, Jeanty is well-positioned to become a Fantasy football standout and one of the league's most impactful rookie playmakers. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. There were some trade rumors surrounding Baltimore's veteran early in the offseason, but those were wiped away. The 29-year-old was not a featured piece in the offense last season compared to previous campaigns, finishing as the TE10 in Fantasy points per game and TE21 in expected Fantasy points per game.

Andrews only had 13 more receptions and 11 more targets than fellow Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely, who had a breakout season. Additionally, Andrews' Fantasy owners relied heavily on his 11 touchdowns for Fantasy scoring, and that is not a metric that holds up against variance. The model has Andrews ranked behind multiple tight ends who are better values later in Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

