With NFL training camps just around the corner, it's time for Fantasy football managers to begin shaping their 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Rookies often bring boom-or-bust potential to fantasy rosters, and this season appears to be no different. Notable first-year players like Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren are already making waves, landing high in many 2025 fantasy football positional rankings. But should Jeanty or Warren earn a spot on your 2025 Fantasy football draft board?

Other rookies to watch for potential fantasy impact include Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way standout Travis Hunter, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Could any of them emerge as 2025 Fantasy football breakout stars, or are they better viewed as potential Fantasy busts? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. A 2023 second-round pick, Rice followed up his excellent rookie season with a phenomenal start to the 2024 campaign, racking up a 24-288-2 receiving line in Weeks 1-3 before injuring his knee. Rice averaged 7.3 targets and 16.2 PPR points per game when he was on the field last season.

He unfortunately missed the remainder of the season, but appears to be fully healthy leading up to the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City's receiving corps is one of the deepest in the league, which could benefit Rice as he's expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage. Rice is averaging one touchdown for every 11.4 catches he's made thus far in his career, so there's value to be had in selecting him on draft day. SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-20 wide receiver for 2025, making him one of the top sleepers to target for your Fantasy football lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jeanty joins the league after an impressive college career at Boise State, where he totaled over 1,800 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in his final season. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up enters the NFL with massive expectations as a rookie with his rare combination of balance, power and receiving ability.

The Raiders are expected to feature Jeanty heavily from the start, especially under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who is known for getting the most out of explosive backs. First-year head coach Pete Carroll also emphasizes a strong ground game, making Jeanty's situation even more favorable. With opportunity, talent, and scheme all working in his favor, Jeanty has the tools to make an immediate Fantasy impact in 2025.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Despite racking up 1,431 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last year, along with modest receiving numbers (18 catches for 136 yards and a score), Taylor is flagged as a potential bust by SportsLine's model. He's ranked just 19th among running backs for 2025, behind names like Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving, suggesting his production may not match his name value.

One major red flag is Taylor's injury history, which has haunted him throughout his career. Combine that with the uncertainty at quarterback in Indianapolis, and his upside becomes much more volatile. The model projects Taylor to finish outside the top 15 at his position, making him a risky investment at his likely ADP.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.