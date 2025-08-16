Being America's Team is largely based on popularity, and with the Cowboys being so popular, their players often go earlier in Fantasy football drafts than they should. After all, there's a good chance you are sharing your Fantasy football league with at least one Cowboys fan, regardless of where you live for your 2025 Fantasy football drafts. The Cowboys had one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in Fantasy football two years ago with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but with Prescott only playing eight games last season, neither lived up to expectations.

Dallas has a boost at WR2 for next year after trading for George Pickens from the Steelers, and the Cowboys also signed former Broncos running back Javonte Williams, so those players could go earlier in 2025 Fantasy football drafts than in previous years.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. He set new career highs in rushing yards (799), rushing touchdowns (eight) and yards per rush (4.3) last year in his third NFL season. Despite not being a strong pass-catching running back (only 20 receptions last year), Robinson was a focal point in the offense with more than 100 more carries than any other running back to make up for his lack of receptions.

The model expects Robinson to be an important part of the offense again this fall. The Commanders' offense should continue to progress as well, following Jayden Daniels winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Washington adding to its playmaking group with Deebo Samuel. Robinson could do most of his Fantasy football damage inside the 5-yard line with his 6-foot-1 build, and the Commanders figure to be inside the red zone often this season. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty enters the NFL following a dominant final season at Boise State, where he totaled over 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. A true three-down back, Jeanty combines elite balance, tackle-breaking strength and proven pass-catching ability, hauling in over 40 receptions in 2024. His all-around skill set made him one of college football's most versatile offensive weapons and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to be the focal point of the Raiders' ground game from Day 1. He lands in an ideal situation under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a track record of maximizing dynamic running backs, and head coach Pete Carroll, who favors a run-heavy philosophy. With a strong supporting scheme and immediate opportunity, Jeanty is well-positioned to become a Fantasy football standout and one of the league's most impactful rookie playmakers. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The Lions' offensive personnel is similar to last year, however, the man calling the plays is different as Detroit lost Ben Johnson, who was considered one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL. Williams benefited from Johnson's ability to scheme the speedy receiver open down the field and into space. Williams had a significant rise in production in Year 3 under Johnson with 58 receptions for 1,0001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns compared to 24 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

The model has Williams ranked outside the top 40 at his position. Meanwhile, he's being drafted inside the top 30 in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. He's going ahead of more proven receivers such as DeVonta Smith, Courtland Sutton and Zay Flowers, who the model has significantly more belief in than Williams. Based on his current ADP and the unknowns about changes in the offense this year, the model sees Williams as a prime candidate for a 2025 Fantasy football bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

