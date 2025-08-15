The Seattle Seahawks offense is going to look vastly different in the 2025 NFL season as they move on from the Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett era to the additions of Sam Darnold at quarterback, Cooper Kupp at receiver plus Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the clear WR1 in an overhauled offense Fantasy football players must be aware of when entering 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Darnold was one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy football last season, and Kupp was one of the biggest disappointments, especially late in the season with fewer than 30 yards in four of his final five games. What should Fantasy football players expect from the Seattle offense when forming 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Kupp hasn't played more than 12 games in any of the last three seasons as he's always an injury risk. At 32 years old, time may be catching up to his production as well. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Smith-Njigba was the WR9 in Fantasy football last season and Darnold made Justin Jefferson the fourth-most targeted receiver in the league last year, so Smith-Njigba could have an even higher target share this year. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. He set new career highs in rushing yards (799), rushing touchdowns (eight) and yards per rush (4.3) last year in his third NFL season. Despite not being a strong pass-catching running back (only 20 receptions last year), Robinson was a focal point in the offense with more than 100 more carries than any other running back to make up for his lack of receptions.

The model expects Robinson to be an important part of the offense again this fall. The Commanders' offense should continue to progress as well, following Jayden Daniels winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Washington adding to its playmaking group with Deebo Samuel. Robinson could do most of his Fantasy football damage inside the 5-yard line with his 6-foot-1 build, and the Commanders figure to be inside the red zone often this season.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty enters the NFL following a dominant final season at Boise State, where he totaled over 1,800 yards and 19 touchdowns. A true three-down back, Jeanty combines elite balance, tackle-breaking strength and proven pass-catching ability, hauling in over 40 receptions in 2024. His all-around skill set made him one of college football's most versatile offensive weapons and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to be the focal point of the Raiders' ground game from Day 1. He lands in an ideal situation under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a track record of maximizing dynamic running backs, and head coach Pete Carroll, who favors a run-heavy philosophy. With a strong supporting scheme and immediate opportunity, Jeanty is well-positioned to become a Fantasy football standout and one of the league's most impactful rookie playmakers.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Packers tight end Tucker Kraft as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The South Dakota State product had a breakout sophomore season, posting a stat line of 50-707-7 en route to ranking seventh amongst tight ends in Fantasy points. That came with Green Bay not having a true No. 1 wideout as four different players, including Kraft, finished with in between 70 and 76 targets. The team, however, finally took a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in 23 years by taking Matthew Golden, which could affect Kraft's targets.

Each of those four Packers with at least 70 targets remain on the team, so it's not like Golden is replacing anyone. It seems the holdover Packers pass catchers will all have to give up some targets in order to make room for Golden. After being the TE7 last season, the SportsLine model doesn't even have Kraft among the top 12 Fantasy tight ends this year. He's someone forecasted to underperform relative to his 2025 Fantasy football ADP, making him one to avoid in Fantasy football drafts.

