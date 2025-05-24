Just two quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, and while it's likely both of them will start this season, history has proven that fantasy football rookies can't necessarily be trusted. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans hasn't officially been named the team's starter, but his playmaking and leadership abilities could make it hard to keep him off the field. Where should Ward fall in your 2025 fantasy football QB rankings and should any other rookie quarterbacks be part of your 2025 fantasy football draft prep? Who will be this year's fantasy football breakouts and which players should owners remove from their f2025 fantasy football draft boards?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The model is calling for Nabers to make a massive jump in 2025, projecting him as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in its latest fantasy football rankings. New York added quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston this offseason, which should offer some much-needed quarterback stability for the second year pro out of LSU.

Nabers displayed explosive playmaking ability as a rookie in 2024. The former first round draft pick caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, despite the Giants dealing with a quarterback roller coaster. Heading into 2025, SportsLine's model has Nabers projected to produce like an early first round pick.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty enters the league after a stellar college career at Boise State, where he racked up over 1,800 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season. In addition to his elite balance and tackle-breaking ability, Jeanty has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, adding another layer to his versatility and making him a true three-down running back.

Jeanty is expected to be the centerpiece of the Raiders' rushing attack right away, and could thrive under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly has a long history of maximizing the potential of dynamic running backs, and first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll places a heavy emphasis on running the ball. With his three-down skill set and favorable situation, Jeanty is poised to become a Fantasy football difference-maker from Week 1.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Taylor is coming off a highly productive season in 2024, yet SportsLine's model lists him as the No. 19 player in its 2025 fantasy football RB rankings. According to the model, Taylor comes in behind players like Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving.

In 2024, Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. The former Wisconsin standout has been injury-prone during his NFL career, and the Colts' uncertainty at quarterback could hurt Taylor's fantasy value. SportsLine's model is calling for Taylor to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 running back rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid.

