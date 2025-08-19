Many Fantasy football players will look at Aaron Rodgers' addition to the Pittsburgh Steelers and immediately think about it helping pass-catchers like DK Metcalf or Jonnu Smith with the trio make their Steelers debut this year. However, throughout his career, Rodgers' had top Fantasy football production out of the backfield, most notably Aaron Jones, but he also helped running backs like Eddie Lacy and Ryan Grant become multi-time 1,100-yard rushers. Breece Hall was RB16 with the Jets last year as a reliable runner as well, so could a veteran running back like Jaylen Warren be the biggest benefactor of Rodgers joining Pittsburgh to move him up in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Warren had 821 yards from scrimmage last year with a split backfield with Najee Harris, but Harris is now with the Chargers. Pittsburgh did draft third-round running back Kaleb Johnson from Iowa, but given Rodgers' history, at least one of these backs will likely emerge as a reliable option in the 2025 Fantasy football season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. After posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons, even doing so in 2003 when playing only 14 games, Waddle was one of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy football last season after having 744 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 49.6 yards per game after averaging 72.4 yards per game in 2023 and 79.8 the year before. However, early ADP in Fantasy football drafts may be overreacting to Waddle's one bad year after three reliable seasons, and given some changes in Miami's personnel, Waddle should be in line for a stronger campaign.

Part of Waddle's decline last season was due to the emergence of tight end Jonnu Smith. But with Smith traded to the Steelers this offseason, that could increase Waddle's target share. Tua Tagovailoa only played 11 games last season after suffering another concussion, so if he can stay healthy, Waddle's production should rise as well. The model sees value in a bounce-back season from Waddle. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is entering his third season and improved from his rookie statistics despite playing three fewer games last year. Downs had 803 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last year after 771 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and the model expects that trend to continue. The Colts brought in legitimate competition at quarterback for Anthony Richardson this season in Daniel Jones, who has 69 career starts in six seasons, and if Richardson doesn't play well or gets injured, there's a reliable arm to get Downs the ball.

Downs was a high-risk, high-reward option for the majority of last year, with four games with fewer than 30 yards paired with five games with at least 60 yards and a touchdown. Richardson and Downs were in the same draft, so there is a connection there, and they both understand the importance of Year 3 for securing that next contract. Downs has a chance to emerge as the Colts' WR1 and given his upside, the model is predicting a breakout season for the 23-year-old speedy slot receiver. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Bateman had his most productive season of his career in 2024, suiting up for all 17 regular-season contests and securing 45 of 72 targets for 759 yards.

However, he had an up-and-down season in terms of Fantasy production in 2024. He had outbursts of 23, 22.1, and 18.6 points last year, and scored four touchdowns in those three games combined. Bateman was also held below 50 receiving yards in nine of his 17 games, making him a boom-or-bust candidate to include in your Fantasy football lineups. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as WR36 in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings, behind wideouts like Jakobi Meyers, Quentin Johnston and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom are being drafted later. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

