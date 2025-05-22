The 2025 NFL season may still be months away, but it's not too early to 2025 fantasy football draft prep. The NFL Draft and free agency are in the rearview mirror, and rosters are starting to take shape. One team that had an impressive offseason and looks primed to contend in the AFC West this season is the Denver Broncos. After years of searching, the Broncos now have a franchise quarterback, 2024 first round pick Bo Nix. This offseason Denver was able to bolster its roster around Nix, increasing his value in the 2025 fantasy football QB rankings.

During free agency, the Broncos kicked things off by adding a dynamic playmaker, veteran tight end Evan Engram. They followed that up by selecting former UCF running back RJ Harvey in the second round of the NFL Draft. With both additions, the Broncos now project to have one of the most explosive offenses in the AFC. How high should Nix, Engram, or Harvey be in your fantasy football rankings 2025? Having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts and Fantasy football busts that may define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The model is calling for Nabers to make a massive jump in 2025, projecting him as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in its latest fantasy football rankings. New York added quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston this offseason, which should offer some much-needed quarterback stability for the second year pro out of LSU.

Nabers displayed explosive playmaking ability as a rookie in 2024. The former first round draft pick caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, despite the Giants dealing with a quarterback roller coaster. Heading into 2025, SportsLine's model has Nabers projected to produce like an early first round pick. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. The No. 6 pick in the draft has all the tools to be a breakout star from the beginning of his career, as he brings speed, balance and agility to the pros. He rarely gets taken down by one defender and will add plenty of yards after contact for his Fantasy owners.

Jeanty should take on a heavy workload immediately in the Raiders' zone scheme. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is known for making the most of his backfield talent dating back to his days at Oregon, making this a strong fit for Jeanty. He will also be playing behind an offensive line that improved throughout the 2024 season, so the model is high on Jeanty as a Fantasy football breakout. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Taylor is coming off a highly productive season in 2024, yet SportsLine's model lists him as the No. 19 player in its 2025 fantasy football RB rankings. According to the model, Taylor comes in behind players like Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving.

In 2024, Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. The former Wisconsin standout has been injury-prone during his NFL career, and the Colts' uncertainty at quarterback could hurt Taylor's fantasy value. SportsLine's model is calling for Taylor to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 running back rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

