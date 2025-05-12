The 2025 Fantasy football season is still a few months away, but it's not unusual for owners to let their minds drift towards 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. The Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last month and he'll have plenty weapons in his rookie season. Calvin Ridley was a 1,000-yard receiver last year in Tennessee and the Titans signed veteran Tyler Lockett late last month to a one-year deal. How high should Ward be in the 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings and where should Lockett fall in the 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings? Having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that may define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. After setting the NFL combine record for the 40-yard-dash (4.21 seconds), Kansas City traded up to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy wound up being an ideal fit in Andy Reid's offense, as the Chiefs used Worthy in a variety of ways to take advantage of his speed in his rookie season.

Worthy caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns, and he also carried the ball 20 times for 104 yards and three more touchdowns. As the season went on, Worthy became more and more involved in the Kansas City offense. He was targeted 31 times over the final three weeks of the regular season and then he had 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns over three postseason games. Now the model ranks him as a top-20 wide receiver for 2025 despite the fact that he's been the 27th receiver off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. After rushing for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman, Jeanty led the Mountain West in rushing as a sophomore and piled up 1,916 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season. However, he took his game to another level in 2024 and emerged as one of the most anticipated running back prospects in years.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season to lead the nation in both categories and led Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He was a missed-tackle generating machine in college and that was a driving force behind the Raiders selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the model predicts that he produces as a top-15 running back in his rookie season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Prescott is coming off a disappointing season in which he appeared in just eight games. His numbers were underwhelming across his eight appearances in 2024 with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prescott has dealt with several injuries in recent years, playing more than 12 games just once over the last three seasons. Prescott's Fantasy value has also plummeted in recent years with his decline in rushing attempts. He scored six rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, but has recorded only one rushing TD in three of his past four seasons. He suffered a torn hamstring last season, which could hinder his mobility even more in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Prescott to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.