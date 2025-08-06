The 2025 NFL preseason began on July 31 and then the regular season begins with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Eagles and Cowboys on Sept. 4. The month and change in between is Fantasy football draft season and savvy managers are already beginning their 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. There were only 21 wide receivers who reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2024, but with PPR becoming the default setting for most Fantasy football leagues, the demand for upper-echelon wide receivers is booming.

There were four wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft counting potential two-way star Travis Hunter, but how quickly can they make an impact and where exactly should you be targeting them in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts? A reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you answer that question while also identifying potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and non-PPR leagues, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who has an ADP of 59. The veteran running back will start the season at that dreaded 30-year-old age and turns 31 in December, but Jones proved even after his 30th birthday last year that he has plenty of burst left. Jones had at least 75 total yards in each of his five regular-season games played as a 30-year-old and he rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards in his eighth NFL season.

Jones was a free agent this offseason, so the Vikings could have gone with a younger, cheaper running back if they wanted, but Minnesota decided to bring back Jones on a two-year, $20 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. He had his second-most yards from scrimmage (1,546) over his career last year and although Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks means a significant change for Minnesota, not many people were optimistic about Darnold and Minnesota last year. Those underestimating the Vikings and their offensive pieces like Jones could be second-guessing themselves as the season unfolds yet again, as the model projects Jones as a top running back sleeper for 2025 Fantasy football drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts tight end Tyler Warren. After an All-American career at Penn State, in which he not only had 19 touchdown receptions but also six rushing scores, Warren was the second tight end taken in the NFL Draft. He joins a Colts team in desperate need of uptick at the position as no Indy tight end had more than 14 catches or 182 yards last year. Indianapolis didn't spend a first round pick on Warren to just use him as a blocker as it has high hopes for the 2024 Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football.

Indy used a tight end on roughly 98% of its offensive plays last season and used multiple tight ends on over a quarter of all snaps. Thus, the position clearly has a big role in the offense. The learning curve for rookie tight ends is also not as steep as in the past as players like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta were top-two Fantasy tight ends in their first years. SportsLine's model has Warren ahead of more established tight ends like Kyle Pitts and Evan Engram in its Fantasy football 2025 rankings. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Throughout his career, when Christian McCaffrey has been healthy, he's been the most productive Fantasy football running back there is. However, we've reached the stage of his career where reliability has become a huge concern, as he's missed 10 games or more in three of the last five seasons after going three seasons without missing a game to start his career.

Injuries limited McCaffrey to four games last season and his production was minimal when he was in the lineup. After piling up 2,023 scrimmage yards and scoring 21 touchdowns in his first full season with the 49ers in 2023, McCaffrey only managed 348 scrimmage yards and didn't score a single touchdown. The consensus No. 1 overall pick in last year's Fantasy football drafts was a massive liability, but he's still going at the tail end of the first round this season and is the fourth RB off the board on average. The model ranks him outside its top 10 running backs for 2025 and doesn't see him living up to his Fantasy football ADP. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.