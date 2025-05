The NFL Draft has come and gone, which means all eyes have turned to 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. NFL rosters will remain largely unchanged from now until training camp, so it is not too early to start forming your 2025 Fantasy football strategy. There are plenty of 2025 Fantasy football rookies who will help their owners win leagues this season, especially since several explosive playmakers went off the board early in the draft. The Buccaneers selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th pick, and he'll enter an enticing situation in Tampa Bay. Egbuka set the Ohio State career reception record with 205 and will see one-on-one coverage with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin drawing the majority of the defense's attention. Is the rookie wideout one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2025 that you should add to your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The 28-year-old is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in his sixth NFL campaign. Meyers also had a career-high in receptions (87) and targets (129) as a featured part of the Raiders offense, especially later in the season. Meyers ended last year with nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in the final game of the season, and he had a touchdown in each of the final two contests.

Even with a new head coach (Pete Carroll) and quarterback (Geno Smith), the model projects Meyers to be heavily involved in the Las Vegas offense again this season. The Raiders used three different quarterbacks and ranked 29th in scoring offense and still, Meyers finished as WR19 last year. Meyers has returned value for Fantasy football players based on his draft position in each of the last three years, and the model expects Fantasy football players to underrate his output again, making him a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. The No. 6 pick in the draft has all the tools to be a breakout star from the beginning of his career, as he brings speed, balance and agility to the pros. He rarely gets taken down by one defender and will add plenty of yards after contact for his Fantasy owners.

Jeanty should take on a heavy workload immediately in the Raiders' zone scheme. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is known for making the most of his backfield talent dating back to his days at Oregon, making this a strong fit for Jeanty. He will also be playing behind an offensive line that improved throughout the 2024 season, so the model is high on Jeanty as a Fantasy football breakout. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Steelers receiver DK Metcalf as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Metcalf was traded to the Steelers this offseason and signed a five-year, $150 million contract with Pittsburgh. Metcalf spent his first six seasons with the Seahawks and is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 of 108 targets for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 15 regular-season contests.

However, Pittsburgh's quarterback situation remains murky after the Steelers let quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency. That doesn't bode well for Metcalf, who has finished with six or fewer touchdown receptions in two of his last three years. SportsLine's model is calling for Metcalf to finish outside the top 35 in its 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

