Now that the NFL Draft is over and NFL free agency is quieting down, fans are looking to NFL OTAs and rookie minicamps for NFL news. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving began his ascent in Tampa Bay last offseason and eventually became a stalwart in Fantasy football lineups by season's end. Now, Irving has a 2025 Fantasy football ADP of 19 and is coming off the board in the middle of the second round. A proven set of 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings can help you decide if Irving will live up to that draft position or whether you should discard him during your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep.

Having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts and Fantasy football busts that may define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. While his efficiency has dropped in the last four seasons compared to the first four seasons of his career, Kamara remains one of the league's elite running backs. He has never registered a 1,000-yard campaign, but he finished with 1,493 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last season.

Kamara can impact the game as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield, and he has only fumbled once over the past two years. He has been one of the only consistent weapons for the New Orleans offense, and Derek Carr's retirement should leave the Saints as a run-heavy offense. The model has Kamara listed as a top-five running back in its rankings, while he falls outside the first 10 running backs off the board in average Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty enters the league after a stellar college career at Boise State, where he racked up over 1,800 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season. In addition to his elite balance and tackle-breaking ability, Jeanty has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, adding another layer to his versatility and making him a true three-down running back.

Jeanty is expected to be the centerpiece of the Raiders' rushing attack right away, and could thrive under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly has a long history of maximizing the potential of dynamic running backs, and first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll places a heavy emphasis on running the ball. With his three-down skill set and favorable situation, Jeanty is poised to become a Fantasy football difference-maker from Week 1. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. A second-round pick out of SMU in 2018, Sutton was a 1,000-yard receiver and a Pro Bowler in his sophomore campaign. However, injuries and poor quarterback play cut into his production heavily over the next four years and it looked like he might be relegated to a depth play on deeper Fantasy football rosters.

The arrival of Bo Nix has changed Sutton's fortunes. He caught a career-high 81 passes last year for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns and has been one of the top 20 wide receivers off the board in early Fantasy football drafts. Unfortunately, the model is expecting some regression for the Denver offense and tight end Evan Engram could cut into Sutton's target share to an extent. Those are both reasons why it projects Sutton outside its top 25 wide receivers for 2025. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.