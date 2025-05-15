This time last season, few people would have felt confident about the ability of the Washington Commanders or Minnesota Vikings to produce elite offensive talent for Fantasy football lineups. Even with the undeniable talent of Justin Jefferson, some fans' Fantasy football strategy involved passing on Jefferson due to unknowns about quarterback Sam Darnold. However, Darnold and Jayden Daniels became top-10 scoring options in the Fantasy football QB rankings, with Jefferson finishing as the WR2 and Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin as WR7. Who are under-the-radar NFL offenses that could produce top scorers who should be higher in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The 28-year-old is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in his sixth NFL campaign. Meyers also had a career-high in receptions (87) and targets (129) as a featured part of the Raiders offense, especially later in the season. Meyers ended last year with nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in the final game of the season, and he had a touchdown in each of the final two contests.

Even with a new head coach (Pete Carroll) and quarterback (Geno Smith), the model projects Meyers to be heavily involved in the Las Vegas offense again this season. The Raiders used three different quarterbacks and ranked 29th in scoring offense and still, Meyers finished as WR19 last year. Meyers has returned value for Fantasy football players based on his draft position in each of the last three years, and the model expects Fantasy football players to underrate his output again, making him a 2025 Fantasy football sleeper. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. After rushing for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman, Jeanty led the Mountain West in rushing as a sophomore and piled up 1,916 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season. However, he took his game to another level in 2024 and emerged as one of the most anticipated running back prospects in years.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season to lead the nation in both categories and led Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He was a missed-tackle generating machine in college and that was a driving force behind the Raiders selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the model predicts that he produces as a top-15 running back in his rookie season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Prescott is coming off a disappointing season in which he appeared in just eight games. His numbers were underwhelming across his eight appearances in 2024 with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Prescott has dealt with several injuries in recent years, playing more than 12 games just once over the last three seasons. Prescott's Fantasy value has also plummeted in recent years with his decline in rushing attempts. He scored six rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, but has recorded only one rushing TD in three of his past four seasons. He suffered a torn hamstring last season, which could hinder his mobility even more in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Prescott to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 quarterback rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

