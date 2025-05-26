Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is coming off an unprecedented season, finishing with the most points per game since Cooper Kupp won the Triple Crown in 2021. Chase finished more than four points ahead of the next receiver in the Fantasy football WR rankings, Justin Jefferson, so he could be the first wide receiver off the board in 2025. There are plenty of 2025 Fantasy football sleepers available at that position as well, and finding value further down the board during your 2925 Fantasy football draft prep could make a large difference. Which wide receivers should you target with your 2025 Fantasy football picks?

Having a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts and Fantasy football busts that may define the upcoming season. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Saints running back Alvin Kamara. While his efficiency has dropped in the last four seasons compared to the first four seasons of his career, Kamara remains one of the league's elite running backs. He has never registered a 1,000-yard campaign, but he finished with 1,493 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns last season.

Kamara can impact the game as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield, and he has only fumbled once over the past two years. He has been one of the only consistent weapons for the New Orleans offense, and Derek Carr's retirement should leave the Saints as a run-heavy offense. The model has Kamara listed as a top-five running back in its rankings, while he falls outside the first 10 running backs off the board in average Fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty enters the league after a stellar college career at Boise State, where he racked up over 1,800 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season. In addition to his elite balance and tackle-breaking ability, Jeanty has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, adding another layer to his versatility and making him a true three-down running back.

Jeanty is expected to be the centerpiece of the Raiders' rushing attack right away, and could thrive under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly has a long history of maximizing the potential of dynamic running backs, and first-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll places a heavy emphasis on running the ball. With his three-down skill set and favorable situation, Jeanty is poised to become a Fantasy football difference-maker from Week 1. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Taylor is coming off a highly productive season in 2024, yet SportsLine's model lists him as the No. 19 player in its 2025 fantasy football RB rankings. According to the model, Taylor comes in behind players like Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving.

In 2024, Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. The former Wisconsin standout has been injury-prone during his NFL career, and the Colts' uncertainty at quarterback could hurt Taylor's fantasy value. SportsLine's model is calling for Taylor to finish outside the top 15 in its 2025 running back rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which WR shocks the NFL with a top-15 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called C.J. Stroud's disappointing sophomore season in 2024, and find out.