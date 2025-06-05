The NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and with training camps on the horizon, most NFL rosters are now set. While preseason games are still weeks away, this is still a key time for managers to begin their 2025 fantasy football draft prep. A major component of 2025 fantasy football strategy is identifying potential 2025 fantasy football sleepers and busts. Last season, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey emerged as a top breakout with over 1,100 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while high-profile picks C.J. Stroud, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyreek Hill all underperformed. A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts, and 2025 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2025 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The model ranks Nabers as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in its latest 2025 fantasy football WR rankings, expecting a major leap in production this year. New York made key additions at quarterback this offseason, bringing in Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston to provide much-needed stability under center. That should benefit Nabers, who enters his second NFL season after a strong rookie campaign.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play in 2024, the former first-round pick out of LSU hauled in 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. His 109 receptions in 2024 ranked among the highest ever by a rookie wide receiver, highlighting his immediate impact and elite route-running ability. With improved quarterback support in 2025, Nabers is expected to produce like a top-tier, early first-round fantasy pick.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Broncos running back RJ Harvey. The Broncos selected Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey landed in a perfect spot for him in terms of production after Denver struggled running the ball last year and also lost Javonte Williams, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Harvey was effective at UCF over the past two seasons. He finished with at least 225 carries his last two seasons and ran for 16 and 22 touchdowns in those years, respectively. He averaged 131.4 rushing yards per game with the Knights last season and also scored three receiving touchdowns. With his three-down skill set and favorable situation, Harvey is poised to become one of the top 2025 Fantasy football rookies from Week 1.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints receiver Chris Olave as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years in the NFL, Olave's production plummeted in 2024, thanks to injuries. He suffered two concussions during the season, which limited him to 400 receiving yards across eight games. He also suffered a concussion in both his 2022 and 2023 seasons, so durability is a major concern for Olave.

Then, there's the matter of New Orleans' quarterback room, which no longer has Derek Carr. No matter who emerges with the starting job, it can't be viewed as anything but a downgrade from the consistent Carr. New Orleans' inexperience at the position may make it lean more on the ground game, which is new coach Kellen Moore's preference, as the Eagles led the NFL in rush attempts while ranking last in pass attempts when he was the team's OC in 2024. Olave ranked in the top 25 amongst wideouts in Fantasy points in each of his first two seasons, but projections slot him outside the top 40 Fantasy receivers for 2025.

