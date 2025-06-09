Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While both are expected to see playing time this season and potentially be Week 1 starters, history has proven that Fantasy football rookies often come with significant bust potential. This year's No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, has yet to be officially named the Tennessee Titans' starter, but his dynamic playmaking ability and elite leadership skills make him the favorite to land the job. Where should Ward land in your 2025 fantasy football QB rankings?

With 2025 fantasy football draft prep fast approaching, it's the perfect time for managers to begin scouting potential sleepers and avoiding potential busts. Who are the 2025 Fantasy football breakout players for 2025? Which players should you steer clear of on draft day? A reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you identify the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, Fantasy football breakouts, and 2025 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. The model ranks Nabers as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in its latest 2025 fantasy football WR rankings, expecting a major leap in production this year. New York made key additions at quarterback this offseason, bringing in Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston to provide much-needed stability under center. That should benefit Nabers, who enters his second NFL season after a strong rookie campaign.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play in 2024, the former first-round pick out of LSU hauled in 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. His 109 receptions in 2024 ranked among the highest ever by a rookie wide receiver, highlighting his immediate impact and elite route-running ability. With improved quarterback support in 2025, SportsLine's model expects Nabers to produce like a top-tier, early first-round fantasy pick. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft, Jeanty enters the NFL following one of the most dominant college football seasons by a running back in recent history in which he totaled over 1,800 yards and scored 19 touchdowns at Boise State. Jeanty brings true three-down versatility to the Raiders' backfield and solidifies a position that has been in flux for the Raiders since the departure of Josh Jacobs.

Expected to lead Las Vegas' rushing attack starting in Week 1, Jeanty is in a prime position to succeed under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has a track record of getting the most out of explosive backs. First-year head coach Pete Carroll also prioritizes a strong ground game, setting Jeanty up for immediate Fantasy relevance. With the talent and opportunity to make an early impact, Jeanty could emerge as a Week 1 difference-maker. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Despite his strong 2024 season, SportsLine's model ranks Taylor just 19th among running backs for the upcoming season -- behind names like Ashton Jeanty, Chase Brown, and Bucky Irving. Taylor is a proven fantasy commodity when healthy, and racked up 1,431 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and added 136 receiving yards with another score in 2024.

Injuries have plagued Taylor throughout his career, and the uncertainty surrounding the Colts' quarterback situation could further impact his production. Taylor could also have to compete for carries with rookie DJ Giddens and veteran Khalil Herbert. With the model projecting a finish outside the top 15 at his position, Taylor is considered a player to steer clear of in 2025 fantasy drafts. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

