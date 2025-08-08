The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves with a crowded and star-studded wide receiver room heading into the 2025 NFL season. It is an exciting problem to have for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who's coming off his best season as a professional. Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes in 2024. Mike Evans is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay, but where will wideouts like Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan land in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel. His hybridized usage in San Francisco led to one of the great seasons in recent Fantasy football history when he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while adding 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. However, as the 49ers added weapons, his usage dropped off, and he's also had to fight through injuries in recent years, missing eight games the last three seasons and playing through several more while hampered.

Now he'll have a chance for a career reset in Washington with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, and he could begin the season as Washington's No. 1 receiver. Terry McLaurin is in a serious contract dispute and has been the constant subject of NFL trade rumors all offseason. Even if McLaurin's situation gets sorted, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should have plenty of wrinkles for Samuel, and the model predicts that he far exceeds expectations as the No. 39 wide receiver off the board on average.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts tight end Tyler Warren. After an All-American career at Penn State, in which he not only had 19 touchdown receptions but also six rushing scores, Warren was the second tight end taken in the NFL Draft. He joins a Colts team in desperate need of uptick at the position as no Indy tight end had more than 14 catches or 182 yards last year. Indianapolis didn't spend a first round pick on Warren to just use him as a blocker as it has high hopes for the 2024 Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football.

Indy used a tight end on roughly 98% of its offensive plays last season and used multiple tight ends on over a quarter of all snaps. Thus, the position clearly has a big role in the offense. The learning curve for rookie tight ends is also not as steep as in the past as players like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta were top-two Fantasy tight ends in their first years. SportsLine's model has Warren ahead of more established tight ends like Kyle Pitts and Evan Engram in its Fantasy football 2025 rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Kupp spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle this offseason. Kupp will join a receiving corps that moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, meaning he'll be teaming up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in an offense led by new QB Sam Darnold.

However, Kupp has failed to eclipse 75 catches, 812 yards or six touchdowns since his standout 145-1,947-16 performance on 191 targets in 2021. Kupp has also dealt with injuries in recent years, missing 18 regular-season contests over the last three seasons. Kupp will still garner a lot of attention from Fantasy managers on his name alone, but SportsLine's model is calling for him to finish outside the top 50 in its 2025 wide receiver rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid.

