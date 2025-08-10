The perfect Fantasy football strategy doesn't exist, but knowing your league mates can give you a significant advantage. Whether you know someone who wants as many running backs as possible, plays "Zero RB" by stacking up on pass-catchers, or sells out for high-upside players, this is all information that can help you in your 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Having roster balance is also key with a combination of high-floor and high-ceiling players from your 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and rookies are often those unknowns who can make or break your Fantasy football season. Last year, Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas was going outside the top 40 at his position, but ended up as WR4 in Fantasy football with league-winning value based on his ADP.

One year later, Thomas will be selected in the first two rounds of nearly every 2025 Fantasy football draft. Is one year enough to elevate him that high, or are there other options that early you should prioritize when forming your 2025 Fantasy football strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh traded a second-round pick to Seattle and then signed Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million extension this offseason, so the Steelers clearly have big plans for the veteran receiver. Metcalf, at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, shows up every season in incredible shape, and he had some time with his new quarterback before the signal caller even officially signed. Metcalf worked out with Aaron Rodgers at times during the offseason before the two make their Steelers debuts this season.

When Rodgers has had a true alpha receiver, he's often spoiled them with targets, as he did with Davante Adams in Green Bay and New York. Especially after Pittsburgh traded George Pickens to Dallas this offseason, Metcalf is in line for a significant workload. Metcalf has shown consistency as well, with at least 900 yards in all six of his NFL seasons. The model has a lot of belief in the Rodgers-Metcalf connection, making Metcalf a top 20 Fantasy football receiver in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter. The two-way star at Colorado may be one of the biggest risks in Fantasy football, as despite the Jaguars saying everything you'd hope to hear to signal Hunter will be heavily involved in the offense, there's no way of knowing his offense vs. defense split with certainty until play begins. The model, however, views Hunter as too talented a pass-catcher to not be involved in the offense, and the Jaguars gave up many assets to move up to No. 2 to select him for a reason.

Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last year while being a shutdown corner. He won the Biletnikoff Award, presented to the top wide receiver in college football, as well as the Heisman Trophy last year. The Jaguars lost Christian Kirk and Evan Engram this offseason, so Trevor Lawrence will be building relationships with new pass-catchers, and the model expects Hunter to excel in any way he's used in the offense.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The 2021 first-round pick finally broke out in his fourth season with a 45-756-9 stat line as his nine touchdowns were over twice as many as the four scores he had over his first three years combined. However, that screams outlier after Bateman never had more than two touchdowns in any previous season, and his number of touchdowns wasn't in line with his number of catches or yards.

Bateman was tied for ninth in the NFL in TD receptions but was tied for 95th in receptions and 43rd in receiving yards. There's also the fact that Zay Flowers is Baltimore's clear-cut top wideout, DeAndre Hopkins was just added into the fold, and the team has arguably the best tight end tandem in the league with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. That's lots of mouths to feed for Lamar Jackson, and the model sees statistical regression for Bateman as a result. Bateman's 2025 Fantasy football ADP has him being drafted as the WR26, but the model slots him as the WR35, making Bateman one to avoid.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy football drafts. This wide receiver is listed as a shocking top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill.

