With the NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, now is the perfect time to begin 2025 Fantasy football draft prep. The season is still months away, but NFL depth charts are coming into focus as 2025 Fantasy football rookies will look to become 2025 Fantasy football breakouts. There are also players who will underperform, so which 2025 Fantasy football busts should you avoid drafting at all costs? Saquon Barkley is not anyone's definition of a bust, but if you're expecting back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons, then you may end up disappointed in his production.

Meanwhile, teams like the Chargers and Patriots used early picks on running backs, which could affect touches for veterans like Najee Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. A winning 2025 Fantasy football strategy is as much about knowing who to draft as it is who to avoid as Fantasy football picks. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft saw a drop-off in 2024 after a stellar first full season as a starter in 2023, but he still averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt and would have comfortably topped the 4,000-yard mark if he hadn't missed two games.

Purdy also added surprising value as a runner, rushing for 323 yards and five touchdowns to give the offense a lift while it battled heavy injuries. Having Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams healthy should all be huge boosts for Purdy's productivity. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-10 option at QB despite the fact that he is the 14th QB off the board on average and finished as QB15 last season. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. After rushing for 821 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman, Jeanty led the Mountain West in rushing as a sophomore and piled up 1,916 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season. However, he took his game to another level in 2024 and emerged as one of the most anticipated running back prospects in years.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season to lead the nation in both categories and led Boise State to the College Football Playoff. He was a missed-tackle generating machine in college and that was a driving force behind the Raiders selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the model predicts that he produces as a top-15 running back in his rookie season. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bills running back James Cook as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Despite having 300 fewer scrimmage yards in 2024 compared to 2023, Cook finished as the RB7 last year after being outside the top 10 the previous season. That was thanks to an 18-touchdown season, which tripled his amount from 2023. That screams outlier, and the fact that he had both fewer yards and fewer touches last year indicates he's unlikely to match his touchdown production in 2025.

The Bills don't hesitate in subbing out Cook for Ray Davis or Ty Johnson, who combined for 1,128 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Plus, there's the Josh Allen factor as a touchdown vulture around the goal line that you have to keep in mind. Cook also doesn't contribute enough in the passing game to justify his early ADP as he ranked 33rd amongst running backs in catches last year. The SportsLine model still likes him as an RB2 this season but not in the top 10, or even top 15 at his position, as it ranks him 17th amongst Fantasy football running backs. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

