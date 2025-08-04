NFL players typically make the biggest leaps between their first and second seasons. Chase Brown, Zach Charbonnet, Quentin Johnston and Tucker Kraft were prime examples of that last year. So, when projecting 2025 Fantasy football breakouts, looking at the 2024 NFL Draft class could be where to start. Drake Maye, Ricky Pearsall and Keon Coleman all showed flashes as rookies, but more so than flashes, you want consistency when identifying a breakout with Fantasy football 2025 picks.

One also shouldn't rule out rookies from exploding onto the scene with Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter and Omarion Hampton being popular options to do so. As you can see, there are a couple of different directions your 2025 Fantasy football picks can go in to get steals in your Fantasy football drafts. Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who has an ADP of 59. The veteran running back will start the season at that dreaded 30-year-old age and turns 31 in December, but Jones proved even after his 30th birthday last year that he has plenty of burst left. Jones had at least 75 total yards in each of his five regular-season games played as a 30-year-old and he rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards in his eighth NFL season.

Jones was a free agent this offseason, so the Vikings could have gone with a younger, cheaper running back if they wanted, but Minnesota decided to bring back Jones on a two-year, $20 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. He had his second-most yards from scrimmage (1,546) over his career last year and although Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks means a significant change for Minnesota, not many people were optimistic about Darnold and Minnesota last year. Those underestimating the Vikings and their offensive pieces like Jones could be second-guessing themselves as the season unfolds yet again.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Colts tight end Tyler Warren. After an All-American career at Penn State, in which he not only had 19 touchdown receptions but also six rushing scores, Warren was the second tight end taken in the NFL Draft. He joins a Colts team in desperate need of uptick at the position as no Indy tight end had more than 14 catches or 182 yards last year. Indianapolis didn't spend a first round pick on Warren to just use him as a blocker as it has high hopes for the 2024 Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football.

Indy used a tight end on roughly 98% of its offensive plays last season and used multiple tight ends on over a quarter of all snaps. Thus, the position clearly has a big role in the offense. The learning curve for rookie tight ends is also not as steep as in the past as players like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta were top-two Fantasy tight ends in their first years.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The fourth-year receiver will be playing for his third different QB1 over the last three years with Justin Fields expected to start Week 1 for the Jets. Even with all the changes at quarterback, Wilson has more than 1,000 receiving yards in all three NFL seasons, and he had a career-high 1,104 yards with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback last year.

Fields is a significant downgrade in terms of pure passing ability though, and with Wilson being selected among the top 15 wide receivers in 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the model views this as a significant bust potential, having Wilson barely ranked inside the top 25 at the position. Fields averages 155.6 passing yards per game over his career, which is even fewer than Zach Wilson did in New York. Fields can elevate an offense with teams needing to account for his legs, which can help the Jets possibly win a few more games, but for Wilson's Fantasy football value at receiver, the model projects Wilson as a 2025 Fantasy football bust. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

A surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about is projected as a top-15 option ahead of stars like A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill.

These are some of the 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts to consider when making your draft picks.