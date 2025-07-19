The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were delighted with the play of rookie running back Bucky Irving last season. Irving racked up 207 carries for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and also hauled in 47 receptions for an additional 392 yards. Irving is expected to be the lead back once again in Tampa Bay, but which incoming rookies have the opportunity to make the same immediate impact for your 2025 Fantasy football lineups?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. A 2023 second-round pick, Rice followed up his excellent rookie season with a phenomenal start to the 2024 campaign, racking up a 24-288-2 receiving line in Weeks 1-3 before injuring his knee. Rice averaged 7.3 targets and 16.2 PPR points per game when he was on the field last season.

He unfortunately missed the remainder of the season, but appears to be fully healthy leading up to the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City's receiving corps is one of the deepest in the league, which could benefit Rice as he's expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage. Rice is averaging one touchdown for every 11.4 catches he's made thus far in his career. Rice ranks as a top-20 wide receiver for 2025, making him one of the top sleepers to target for your Fantasy football lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The 24-year-old receiver enters his fourth NFL season, so although he's later in his career than your typical breakout, Robinson isn't much older than the incoming rookie class. Robinson played his entire rookie season at 21 years old, whereas many of the top rookie receivers are entering this season at 22. Robinson had more receptions (93) and targets (140) last year than in his first two seasons combined.

Robinson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after having 104 receptions for 1,333 yards in 13 games as a junior at Kentucky. He was used more in New York as the season progressed, including 10 receptions in the final game of the season. With offensive head coach Brian Daboll remaining in place, that involvement could continue to rise. Robinson is projected to be in the range of more high-profile receivers like Rome Odunze, Chris Olave and Jayden Reed as a more reliable Fantasy football receiver this year.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers running back Najee Harris as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Since being drafted in 2021, Harris ranks first amongst running backs in games played (68) and second in carries (1,097). While his durability may carry over from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, don't expect his volume to. Harris was clear-cut No. 1 RB for the Steelers, ahead of Jaylen Warren, but with L.A. taking Omarion Hampton in the first round, Harris will have to adjust to a complementary role out west.

With that, it's hard to envision Harris carving out a sizable role. He's never been a proficient goal line back, as he's never had more than eight rushing scores in a season, and he offers little in the passing game as he ranked 25th amongst RBs in catches in 2024. He's also currently on the active/non-football injury list after sustaining an eye injury during a fireworks mishap. Harris finished 20th in positional Fantasy points in each of the last two seasons, but the model doesn't even have him in the top 25 RBs in its Fantasy football rankings 2025. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

