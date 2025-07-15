Running back is one of the few positions where rookies can seemingly come from out of nowhere to make a significant impact. With NFL training camps rapidly approaching, managers everywhere are on the hunt for news about players who are rocketing up the depth chart. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he started making waves during his first offseason in Tampa Bay. He eventually overtook Rachaad White as the top option in the Bucs' backfield and rushed for 1,122 yards and eight scores in his rookie season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who has an over/under of 3,575.5 passing yards this season. The Raiders traded a third-round draft pick for Smith in March, signing him to a two-year contract extension. He will be playing in a new-look offense under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has utilized an up-tempo pace throughout his coaching career.

Smith has some intriguing weapons in Las Vegas, including rising star tight end Brock Bowers and dependable veteran Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders also added rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft to provide some balance. Smith was the QB13 in Fantasy scoring last year, and the model has him as a top-20 quarterback this season despite his ADP of 25.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The 24-year-old receiver enters his fourth NFL season, so although he's later in his career than your typical breakout, Robinson isn't much older than the incoming rookie class. Robinson played his entire rookie season at 21 years old, whereas many of the top rookie receivers are entering this season at 22. Robinson had more receptions (93) and targets (140) last year than in his first two seasons combined.

Robinson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after having 104 receptions for 1,333 yards in 13 games as a junior at Kentucky. He was used more in New York as the season progressed, including 10 receptions in the final game of the season. With offensive head coach Brian Daboll remaining in place, that involvement could continue to rise. The model has Robinson in the range of more high-profile receivers like Rome Odunze, Chris Olave and Jayden Reed in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings as it projects Robinson to be a more reliable Fantasy football receiver this year.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Falcons wide receiver Drake London as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft showed flashes of potential while catching 141 passes for 1,771 yards and six touchdowns over his first two seasons. However, he finally established himself as a bonafide No. 1 receiver last year with 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London's numbers even ticked up over the last three games of the season when Michael Penix replaced Kirk Cousins as the starter in Atlanta, but the passing game benefited from playing soft defenses during that stretch and the model expects tougher sledding in Penix's first full season as a starter. London has been the ninth wide receiver off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts but the model puts him in WR2 territory by ranking him outside its top 12 wideouts.

