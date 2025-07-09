Running back Nick Chubb signing with the Houston Texans could shake up some 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Chubb was a top-six Fantasy running back in his last full healthy season (2022), racking up over 1,500 rushing yards while averaging more than five yards per carry. He has gone over 1,000 yards four times during his career, but he has not been at his best since returning from a broken leg in 2024. Is he a player to avoid in 2025 Fantasy football drafts?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded a third-round draft pick for Smith in March, signing him to a two-year contract extension. He will be playing in a new-look offense under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has utilized an up-tempo pace throughout his coaching career.

Smith has some intriguing weapons in Las Vegas, including rising star tight end Brock Bowers and dependable veteran Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders also added rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft to provide some balance. Smith was the QB13 in Fantasy scoring last year, and the model has him as a top-20 quarterback this season despite his ADP of 25. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was a four-year standout at Ohio State, rushing for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns while adding 77 receptions for 853 yards and six more scores as a receiver. Now, he's set to become a focal point of a rebuilding New England roster, and he's +2200 at FanDuel to win Rookie of the year.

Drake Maye showed signs of franchise quarterback potential as a rookie, and New England overhauled its offensive line to protect him. Henderson should also benefit from the additions of first-round pick Will Campbell, Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses up front. He'll compete with Rhamondre Stevenson for carries. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Saints wide receiver Chris Olave as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Olave was extremely productive during his first two seasons in New Orleans, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards both years. However, he dealt with numerous injuries in 2024 that saw him finish with just 32 receptions for 400 yards and one touchdown.

The star wideout missed the final eight games of 2024 due to a concussion, but he's expected to be the focal point in Kellen Moore's passing attack. However, the Saints still have major questions at the quarterback position. New Orleans averaged only 205.2 passing yards per game last season, which doesn't bode well for Olave's Fantasy production in 2025. SportsLine's model is calling for Prescott to finish outside the top 50 in its 2025 wide receiver rankings, making him one of the Fantasy football busts to avoid. See more Fantasy football busts 2025 here.

