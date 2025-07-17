Four rookies posted 1,000-yard seasons last year in Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted before any of them but didn't even reach 900 yards. While Harrison was by no means a Fantasy football bust, this should help refine your 2025 Fantasy football strategy when it comes to drafting rookies. Travis Hunter was the first pass catcher taken in this year's NFL Draft but is by no means a lock to be the most productive Fantasy football 2025 pick amongst rookie receivers.

Fellow first-rounders Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden could be their teams' top wideouts from day one, while Emeka Egbuka gets to start his NFL career with a Pro Bowl quarterback throwing him passes in Baker Mayfield. Rookies are often the hardest to make Fantasy football projections for, so what should one make of this year's class? Before setting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might take a step back in his second season. He finished as QB18 and anybody who avoided drafting him early dodged a major headache in their Fantasy football lineups. The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and calling Rachaad White's breakout in 2023. Additionally, it has called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders traded a third-round draft pick for Smith in March, signing him to a two-year contract extension. He will be playing in a new-look offense under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has utilized an up-tempo pace throughout his coaching career.

Smith has some intriguing weapons in Las Vegas, including rising star tight end Brock Bowers and dependable veteran Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders also added rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft to provide some balance. Smith was the QB13 in Fantasy scoring last year, and the model has him as a top-20 quarterback this season despite his ADP of 25.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The 24-year-old receiver enters his fourth NFL season, so although he's later in his career than your typical breakout, Robinson isn't much older than the incoming rookie class. Robinson played his entire rookie season at 21 years old, whereas many of the top rookie receivers are entering this season at 22. Robinson had more receptions (93) and targets (140) last year than in his first two seasons combined.

Robinson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after having 104 receptions for 1,333 yards in 13 games as a junior at Kentucky. He was used more in New York as the season progressed, including 10 receptions in the final game of the season. With offensive head coach Brian Daboll remaining in place, that involvement could continue to rise. The model has Robinson in the range of more high-profile receivers like Rome Odunze, Chris Olave and Jayden Reed in its 2025 Fantasy football rankings as it projects Robinson to be a more reliable Fantasy football receiver this year.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chargers running back Najee Harris as one of its 2025 Fantasy football busts. Since being drafted in 2021, Harris ranks first amongst running backs in games played (68) and second in carries (1,097). While his durability may carry over from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, don't expect his volume to. Harris was clear-cut No. 1 RB for the Steelers, ahead of Jaylen Warren, but with L.A. taking Omarion Hampton in the first round, Harris will have to adjust to a complementary role out west.

With that, it's hard to envision Harris carving out a sizable role. He's never been a proficient goal line back, as he's never had more than eight rushing scores in a season, and he offers little in the passing game as he ranked 25th amongst RBs in catches in 2024. Harris finished 20th in positional Fantasy points in each of the last two seasons, but the model doesn't even have him in the top 25 RBs in its Fantasy football rankings 2025.

