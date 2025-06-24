Rookie quarterbacks will be challenging to place into the 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Last year, Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears and was universally praised as the correct pick. Yet, Jayden Daniels (Commanders) and Bo Nix (Broncos) both had better Fantasy seasons than Williams. One year later when forming a 2025 Fantasy football strategy, which of these three second-year quarterbacks should you have the most and least confidence in? The Bears lost Keenan Allen but selected Luther Burden III with the No. 39 overall pick. The Commanders traded for veteran Deebo Samuel. Instead of going receiver, the Broncos selected running back RJ Harvey in the second round of the NFL Draft, so how should these decisions alter your 2025 Fantasy football rankings? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas had a clear need at running back this offseason, but they decided to address it shrewdly. Jerry Jones let 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, spent a total of $4.2 million to sign Williams and Miles Sanders and then spent fifth and seventh-round picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, respectively.

Williams appears to be the most versatile of the four backs in Cowboys camp and the early indication is that he'll be first in line for touches. Whoever seizes the opportunity in Dallas will be running behind one of the NFL's best interior offensive lines and that alone makes all four of these players worth a flier at varying stages of the draft. Ultimately, the model ranks Williams well inside its top 30 running backs despite the fact that he's been the 33rd RB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has 19 touchdowns over two seasons with two different Week 1 starting quarterbacks. He'll be starting over in building a rapport with a new signal caller this year, but that hasn't hindered him in either of his first two NFL seasons with 1,786 receiving yards over his first two years (893 yards per season). Head coach Kevin O'Connell clearly has ample faith in Addison as the Vikings waited until the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft to draft a receiver.

The Vikings could be without Addison for the first few weeks of the season as he has a trial set for July stemming from a DUI citation in 2024. Typically, the NFL waits until trials are completed to implement a suspension, which will likely be a three-game suspension for Addison. But Fantasy football championships are won at the end of the season, not the beginning, and Addison's ADP is dropping due to the likely suspension to where the model sees value in taking Addison later in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. He had more than 130 yards in two of his final seven games of the regular season and had six touchdowns over that stretch. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.