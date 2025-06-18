Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to generate more headlines for dating Taylor Swift over the last couple of years than he has on the field, but he's reportedly shed 25 pounds this offseason. The hope is that the 35-year-old can stay healthier and regain some of the YAC skills, potentially moving him up the 2025 Fantasy football rankings. Kelce is being drafted in the sixth round, according to the latest 2025 Fantasy football ADP after being selected in the first two rounds on average over the last five years. Where does Kelce belong in the 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings and who are some of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be aware of this draft season? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2025 can help you build a course of action for every stage of your drafts. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2025 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2025 Fantasy football standard rankings update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas had a clear need at running back this offseason, but they decided to address it shrewdly. Jerry Jones let 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, spent a total of $4.2 million to sign Williams and Miles Sanders and then spent fifth and seventh-round picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, respectively.

Williams appears to be the most versatile of the four backs in Cowboys camp and the early indication is that he'll be first in line for touches. Whoever seizes the opportunity in Dallas will be running behind one of the NFL's best interior offensive lines and that alone makes all four of these players worth a flier at varying stages of the draft. Ultimately, the model ranks Williams well inside its top 30 running backs despite the fact that he's been the 33rd RB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Browns tight end David Njoku. The quarterback situation in Cleveland is unpredictable to say the least with four players competing for the starting role and Deshaun Watson's bloated contract only standing to make things more complicated whenever he returns from Achilles surgeries in October and January. However, Njoku has managed to produce at a high level when healthy each of the last two seasons with similarly unsettled situations.

The Browns had four different quarterbacks start in 2024 and had five start in 2023, but Njoku still had 145 catches for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns in 27 games anyways. He was TE4 on a per-game average last season and was the actual TE6 in CBS Sports PPR leagues in 2023. Yet, he's only been the eighth tight end off the board on average in early 2025 Fantasy football drafts and has an overall 2025 Fantasy football ADP of 82.0. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?