When searching for 2025 Fantasy football sleepers, you could simply look at last year's busts. Poor seasons lower expectations for the following year, allowing players to outperform their 2025 Fantasy football ADP. Rhamondre Stevenson, Travis Etienne, Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf all ranked outside the top 25 at their respective positions in Fantasy points. Thus, you may be able to target them a little later during your 2025 Fantasy football draft prep than where they were taken in previous years. Metcalf and Samuel are in new environments with new quarterbacks now throwing them passes, with Samuel having the added motivation of being in a contract year.

Plenty of factors can go into a veteran having a resurgent season and climbing the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and being aware of those factors is pertinent to a winning 2025 Fantasy football strategy.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas had a clear need at running back this offseason, but they decided to address it shrewdly. Jerry Jones let 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, spent a total of $4.2 million to sign Williams and Miles Sanders and then spent fifth and seventh-round picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, respectively.

Williams appears to be the most versatile of the four backs in Cowboys camp and the early indication is that he'll be first in line for touches. Whoever seizes the opportunity in Dallas will be running behind one of the NFL's best interior offensive lines and that alone makes all four of these players worth a flier at varying stages of the draft. Ultimately, the model ranks Williams well inside its top 30 running backs despite the fact that he's been the 33rd RB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf. After being a top-20 Fantasy wideout for four straight years, Metcalf dipped to the WR34 last season before being shipped from Seattle to Pittsburgh in the offseason. He'll catch balls from Aaron Rodgers, who may not be what he once was, but the four-time MVP is still an upgrade over Geno Smith. Rodgers had more touchdowns and fewer interceptions than Smith last year, and he enabled Davante Adams to score the fifth-most Fantasy points amongst receivers in the 12 weeks Adams was in New York.

With George Pickens being traded to Dallas, Metcalf will be the clear-cut No. 1 option in Pittsburgh and won't have to fight for targets like he had to with Jaxon Smith-Njigba last season. Even in a down year in 2024, Metcalf still had a 66-992-5 stat line. He also displayed his big-play ability as among players with 60-plus catches, he ranked among the top five in both average depth of target (13.1) and yards before catch per reception (11.0). His Fantasy football ADP slots him as the WR24, but the model places him 16th amongst wideouts, so there's value for Metcalf as a Fantasy football 2025 sleeper. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?