The amount of Fantasy football news available can be overwhelming, but a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help identify 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. Running back J.K. Dobbins fit that mold last season, returning from a torn Achilles to finish with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Chargers. He is now in Denver, where he could wind up as the bell-cow back ahead of rookie RJ Harvey. Denver head coach Sean Payton likes to use multiple running backs, and Dobbins could outperform his Fantasy football ADP with enough goal-line volume.

Evaluating depth charts is one key to building a 2025 Fantasy football strategy, especially since rookies and free agents are now in the mix. This will not only help identify Fantasy sleepers, but it will also help you avoid 2025 Fantasy football busts. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Raiders running back Raheem Mostert. The 33-year-old is now in Las Vegas after three seasons with Miami, getting set to be the primary backup to rookie Ashton Jeanty. Mostert averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 85 attempts in 2024, so he is not a popular selection in current ADP data.

However, he is just two years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign when he scored 18 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. Jeanty is also heading into his first NFL season, so completely relying on star-like production from the onset could be risky. SportsLine's model has Mostert ranked ahead of other running backs like Jordan Mason, Nick Chubb and Tank Bigsby, so there is value on Mostert late in Fantasy drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He suited up for just 12 games each of the past two years as it appeared Higgins wasn't in a rush to play banged up when angling for a new contract. He received that deal this offseason, and even in limited time a year ago, Higgins was at his best. His touchdowns (10) were a career high, as were his receptions per game (6.1), while his 75.9 yards per game were the second-most of his career.

The former Clemson star never sees a double team with Ja'Marr Chase on the other side, and he has an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow. Higgins finished 19th in Fantasy points amongst wideouts last year, but he ranked fourth in Fantasy points per game. SportsLine's model splits the difference between those two rankings and has Higgins as the WR11 in its rankings. That makes him a Fantasy football sleeper as it has Higgins ahead of true No. 1 receivers on other teams, including A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.85)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.73)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.00)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.52)

5. Justin Jefferson (7.22)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.93)

7. Derrick Henry (10.13)

8. De'Von Achane (10.73)

9. Christian McCaffrey (11.34)

10. Malik Nabers (12.93)