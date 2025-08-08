A change of scenery is just what a player needs sometimes, which is why it's wise to take a close look at players who swapped teams in the offseason ahead of your Fantasy football drafts. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, Jets quarterback Justin Fields and Texans running back Nick Chubb are some of the potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers who could outperform their Fantasy football ADP in their new setting. They've all proven they're capable of helping you win your Fantasy championship, so hitting it big on one of them will help you ace your 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

Are those players properly valued in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, and how should they fit into your 2025 Fantasy football picks? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and let go of wide receiver DK Metcalf in the offseason, two moves that will have major implications on Smith-Njigba's Fantasy outlook in 2025.

Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,130), and touchdowns (six) last season. The former Ohio State standout averaged 9.1 targets and 17.7 PPR points per game from Week 8 on including eight games with Metcalf on the field last season, proving he can be productive as Seattle's No. 1 wideout. SportsLine's model expects Smith-Njigba will outperform fellow wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, George Pickens and Garrett Wilson, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. A reliable playmaker, Moore has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and totaled 194 receptions for 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two years with the Bears. Despite being a known commodity, Moore's sleeper potential in 2025 stems from Chicago's offensive overhaul, which could unlock his ceiling in new ways.

The Bears' quarterback situation has stabilized with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, whose elite arm talent and mobility offer a significant upgrade at the position. Moore has already shown the ability to thrive with subpar quarterback play, and if Williams adjusts quickly to the NFL, Moore could be in line for a breakout campaign. Another major part of the Bears' transformation comes from their hiring of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. Known for his creativity and success developing explosive offenses in Detroit, Johnson is expected to bring a more aggressive and modern scheme to Chicago. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.32)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.13)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.04)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.65)

5. Justin Jefferson (5.48)

6. CeeDee Lamb (5.96)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.09)

8. Derrick Henry (10.26)

9. Malik Nabers (10.87)

10. De'Von Achane (11.39)