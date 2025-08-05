Rookies often have trouble making a true impact in Fantasy football, but there are generally several who pivotal roles in Fantasy football leagues each year. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter headline this year's rookie class, and they will be popular picks in 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Jeanty is expected to take on a heavy workload right away in Las Vegas after breaking Pro Football Focus records in college, while Hunter is an elite athlete who should be a focal point of Jacksonville's offense. Are those two of the 2025 Fantasy football breakouts to target this year?

The rookie class also includes Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Broncos running back RJ Harvey. Evaluating those players is crucial when it comes to building your 2025 Fantasy football lineups. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The fifth-year back is coming off a disappointing season, averaging just 8.7 Fantasy points per game. He was a popular Fantasy pick heading into the season after putting up 16.1 points per game in 2023, racking up 1,008 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 58 receptions for 476 yards and a score.

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen maximized his running backs with the Buccaneers last year, and Etienne is a buy-low pick after his 2024 campaign. This is a contract season for Etienne as well, so he will be looking to take advantage of every opportunity that Coen gives him. The model has Etienne ranked ahead of nine running backs who are going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts, making him a sleeper worth targeting this summer.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. A reliable playmaker, Moore has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and totaled 194 receptions for 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two years with the Bears. Despite being a known commodity, Moore's sleeper potential in 2025 stems from Chicago's offensive overhaul, which could unlock his ceiling in new ways.

The Bears' quarterback situation has stabilized with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, whose elite arm talent and mobility offer a significant upgrade at the position. Moore has already shown the ability to thrive with subpar quarterback play, and if Williams adjusts quickly to the NFL, Moore could be in line for a breakout campaign. Another major part of the Bears' transformation comes from their hiring of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. Known for his creativity and success developing explosive offenses in Detroit, Johnson is expected to bring a more aggressive and modern scheme to Chicago. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.32)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.09)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.09)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.59)

5. Justin Jefferson (5.55)

6. CeeDee Lamb (6.00)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.09)

8. Derrick Henry (10.27)

9. Malik Nabers (11.05)

10. De'Von Achane (11.18)