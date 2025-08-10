When doing 2025 Fantasy football draft prep, several players can fall through the cracks because of missed time a year ago. Several Fantasy managers simply look at cumulative stats, as opposed to per-game stats, which don't favor those who were sidelined. Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, Rashee Rice and Taysom Hill all missed at least half the season, so they may not appear as high as you'd imagine if the 2025 Fantasy football rankings you're going off don't take that into account.

In the case of Hill, he accumulated the 11th-most positional points last season, but he averaged the second-most Fantasy points amongst tight ends. That's a huge gap as he could go overlooked early in drafts and position himself as one of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers. Having the right Fantasy football advice would help you be more aware of cases like this and help you nail your Fantasy football picks. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and let go of wide receiver DK Metcalf in the offseason, two moves that will have major implications on Smith-Njigba's Fantasy outlook in 2025.

Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,130), and touchdowns (six) last season. The former Ohio State standout averaged 9.1 targets and 17.7 PPR points per game from Week 8 on including eight games with Metcalf on the field last season, proving he can be productive as Seattle's No. 1 wideout. SportsLine's model expects Smith-Njigba will outperform fellow wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, George Pickens and Garrett Wilson, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin. The veteran is coming off a season-ending ankle injury after just seven games a year ago, but Tampa signed him to a three-year extension this offseason, so the Bucs clearly expect Godwin to be back to full health. He was a Fantasy stud before going down as his receptions per game and touchdowns per game were both career highs, while his yards per game were his second-most. Godwin ranked second amongst wideouts in Fantasy points through Week 7 of last year and had more catches than Mike Evans both in 2023 and the seven games they played together in 2024.

While players coming off injuries is always a concern, one can take solace in the fact that Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15 of 2021 only to then set a career high of 104 receptions in 2022. He'll have two more months of rehab and recovery from this ankle injury than he had from his ACL injury. Godwin falls just outside of the top 25 wideouts in the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, which puts him on the WR2/3 bubble, depending on the size of your league. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)