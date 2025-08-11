The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense was already one of the best in football and almost their entire core is back for the 2025 NFL season. Not only did Tampa Bay unexpectedly manage to re-sign Chris Godwin, it even managed to add another significant piece this offseason when it spent its first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Too many mouths to feed is a good problem to have for the Bucs, but it does create an issue for Fantasy football managers beginning their 2025 Fantasy football draft prep.

However, having a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, Mike Evans, Godwin, Egbuka and Cade Otton this draft season. They can also help you identify potential 2025 Fantasy football sleepers capable of outperforming their Fantasy football ADP. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and let go of wide receiver DK Metcalf in the offseason, two moves that will have major implications on Smith-Njigba's Fantasy outlook in 2025.

Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,130), and touchdowns (six) last season. The former Ohio State standout averaged 9.1 targets and 17.7 PPR points per game from Week 8 on including eight games with Metcalf on the field last season, proving he can be productive as Seattle's No. 1 wideout. SportsLine's model expects Smith-Njigba will outperform fellow wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, George Pickens and Garrett Wilson, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Dolphins tight end Darren Waller. Waller's Fantasy ADP is around 150, meaning he's available late in most drafts after coming out of retirement and being traded to Miami this offseason. The model certainly expects Mike McDaniel's offense to be a good fit. It ranks the veteran among its top 10 Fantasy football tight ends for 2025 despite the fact that he took a year off from football.

Waller had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons for the Raiders but then battled injuries over the next three seasons, missing 19 games during that span before deciding to hang up his cleats after the 2023 season. Jonnu Smith, who was sent to the Giants in the trade for Waller, had career-highs of 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Dolphins and that's a driving force in the model's perceived value of Waller. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.71)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.52)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.95)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.82)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.86)

7. Derrick Henry (9.64)

8. Christian McCaffrey (10.64)

9. De'Von Achane (10.64)

10. Malik Nabers (12.75)