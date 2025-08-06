Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while both are likely to see the field this season, fantasy managers should approach rookie QBs with caution. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is in position to start in Week 1 for the Tennessee Titans, whereas New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is expected to open the season behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Where should Ward and Dart fall in your 2025 fantasy football rankings? Are there any other rookie quarterbacks worth targeting in your draft strategy this year?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. After four straight seasons as a top-20 Fantasy WR, Metcalf slipped to WR34 last year and was traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh during the offseason. He'll now be catching passes from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers may not be in his prime, the four-time MVP helped Davante Adams finish as WR5 during a 12-game stretch in New York.

With George Pickens now in Dallas, Metcalf is positioned as the clear No. 1 target in Pittsburgh, no longer having to split opportunities like he did with Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle. Even in a "down" year in 2024, Metcalf posted a respectable 66-992-5 stat line. He also remained a big-play threat, ranking top five among players with 60+ receptions in both average depth of target (13.1) and yards before catch per reception (11.0). Currently going off the board as WR24 in Fantasy drafts, Metcalf offers strong sleeper value, with the model ranking him as the WR16.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. A reliable playmaker, Moore has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his career and totaled 194 receptions for 2,300 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two years with the Bears. Despite being a known commodity, Moore's sleeper potential in 2025 stems from Chicago's offensive overhaul, which could unlock his ceiling in new ways.

The Bears' quarterback situation has stabilized with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, whose elite arm talent and mobility offer a significant upgrade at the position. Moore has already shown the ability to thrive with subpar quarterback play, and if Williams adjusts quickly to the NFL, Moore could be in line for a breakout campaign. Another major part of the Bears' transformation comes from their hiring of former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. Known for his creativity and success developing explosive offenses in Detroit, Johnson is expected to bring a more aggressive and modern scheme to Chicago. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.32)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.13)

3. Saquon Barkley (3.04)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.65)

5. Justin Jefferson (5.48)

6. CeeDee Lamb (5.96)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.09)

8. Derrick Henry (10.26)

9. Malik Nabers (10.87)

10. De'Von Achane (11.39)