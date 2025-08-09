Identifying players that can significantly outperform their Fantasy football ADP is a recipe for success in season-long Fantasy, which is why the hunt for 2025 Fantasy football sleepers will be so critical in the coming months. Throughout the offseason, Fantasy football owners are scouring the latest NFL news in search of players poised to shoot up the depth chart. One player expected to have a bigger role in 2025 is Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Najee Harris signed with the Chargers this offseason, making way for Warren to be the lead back in Pittsburgh. Warren has averaged 11.5 touches per game over the last two seasons, but will Pittsburgh remain a run-heavy offense with the additions of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold and let go of wide receiver DK Metcalf in the offseason, two moves that will have major implications on Smith-Njigba's Fantasy outlook in 2025.

Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,130), and touchdowns (six) last season. The former Ohio State standout averaged 9.1 targets and 17.7 PPR points per game from Week 8 on including eight games with Metcalf on the field last season, proving he can be productive as Seattle's No. 1 wideout. SportsLine's model expects Smith-Njigba will outperform fellow wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, George Pickens and Garrett Wilson, making him one of the top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers to target on draft day.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Commanders tight end Zach Ertz. The veteran tight end is coming off yet another productive season. Ertz finished in the top 10 at the TE position despite seeing just 5.4 targets per game, which was 13th in the league.

Ertz appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Commanders last season, reeling in 66 of 91 targets for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Ertz's seven scores were his most since back-to-back eight-TD seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Eagles. Ertz and Jayden Daniels built a solid rapport in Daniels' rookie season, paving the way for another productive campaign for Washington's tight end. SportsLine's advanced model has lofty Fantasy football projections for Ertz in 2025 and has him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.

2025 Fantasy football ADP

(PPR, via CBS)

1. Ja'Marr Chase (1.62)

2. Bijan Robinson (2.43)

3. Saquon Barkley (2.84)

4. Jahmyr Gibbs (4.57)

5. Justin Jefferson (6.30)

6. CeeDee Lamb (7.27)

7. Derrick Henry (9.54)

7. Christian McCaffrey (9.86)

9. Malik Nabers (12.49)

10. Ashton Jeanty (11.78)