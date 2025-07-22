We're entering the final stretch of the NFL offseason, which means it's time for Fantasy football managers to begin crafting their 2025 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football draft strategy. Success this season will come down to identifying breakouts, sleepers and steering clear of potential busts. Last year, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a popular first-round pick in many Fantasy drafts, but he fell short of expectations, failing to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. In contrast, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley shattered expectations during his debut season in Philadelphia, racking up over 2,000 rushing yards and scoring 15 total touchdowns.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas has been rumored to be in the running back market all offseason after letting 1,000-yard backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle walk in successive years. However, they were relatively quiet on that front, spending fifth and seventh-round draft picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah while spending minimally to add Williams and fellow veteran Miles Sanders.

Those four backs and Deuce Vaughn will now compete for reps, and Williams might have the edge on everybody because of his versatility. He's had at least 40 receptions in all three of the seasons where he was healthy since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he was given at least 191 touches in each of those years. The Cowboys will ride the hot hand from this unit, but the model favors Williams as the early starter and ranks him ahead of Najee Harris and Zach Charbonnet, who are going at least one round earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. After four straight seasons as a top-20 Fantasy wideout, Metcalf slipped to WR34 last year before being traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh. He'll now catch passes from Aaron Rodgers, who, despite failing to live up to his own personal standards, outperformed Geno Smith in 2024 with more touchdowns and fewer interceptions. Rodgers also helped Davante Adams rank fifth in Fantasy points among receivers during their 12 games together in New York.

With George Pickens traded to Dallas, Metcalf becomes the clear No. 1 option in Pittsburgh, no longer competing for targets like he did with Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle. Even in a down year, Metcalf posted a solid 66-992-5 stat line and showcased his big-play ability -- ranking top five in both average depth of target (13.1) and yards before catch per reception (11.0) among players with 60+ catches. Currently being drafted as WR24, the model ranks him 16th, making Metcalf a strong value pick and a legitimate 2025 Fantasy sleeper. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2025 to pick here.

