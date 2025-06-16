It's still nearly three months until the start of the 2025 NFL season, but summer is often the best time to begin identifying players with the potential to outperform their 2025 Fantasy football ADP. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was a former first-round pick, but he had drifted into obscurity with injuries putting him behind in his development. However, Williams came from out of nowhere to put up 1,001 receiving yards and scored eight total touchdowns in 2024 to finish as a top-25 wide receiver and one of th Fantasy football breakouts.

With a reliable set of live-updated 2025 Fantasy football rankings, you can identify the next Williams capable of blowing his ADP out of the water. Landing a handful of 2025 Fantasy football sleepers can also give you the lineup depth necessary to make a championship run.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills running back James Cook would comfortably outperform his ADP (RB14). The result: Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two more scores as a receiver. He finished as RB8 in CBS Sports PPR leagues and his maturation into a scoring threat cemented his status as a Fantasy football superstar.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2025 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2025 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. Dallas had a clear need at running back this offseason, but they decided to address it shrewdly. Jerry Jones let 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, spent a total of $4.2 million to sign Williams and Miles Sanders and then spent fifth and seventh-round picks on Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, respectively.

Williams appears to be the most versatile of the four backs in Cowboys camp and the early indication is that he'll be first in line for touches. Whoever seizes the opportunity in Dallas will be running behind one of the NFL's best interior offensive lines and that alone makes all four of these players worth a flier at varying stages of the draft. Ultimately, the model ranks Williams well inside its top 30 running backs despite the fact that he's been the 33rd RB off the board on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2025 have identified: Jets quarterback Justin Fields. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, but he never really developed as a passer in Chicago and wound up being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft and zeroed in on Caleb Williams as their starter.

In Pittsburgh, Fields threw for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception in six games while adding 236 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. However, that wasn't enough to stop Mike Tomlin for making the midseason switch to Russell Wilson and Fields played a total of 13 offensive snaps the rest of the year. Now he lands as a bridge starter for the Jets and the model has tabbed him as a borderline QB1 despite the fact that he has an early 2025 Fantasy football ADP of 107.6.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a veteran wide receiver to surprise with his production. The model says this wideout is a shocking top-10 option ahead of younger stars like A.J. Brown and Drake London.

So which 2025 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which wide receiver shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called James Cook's huge season, and find out.